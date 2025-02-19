ESPN's James Regan explains why Floyd Schofield will no longer be fighting Shakur Stevenson for the WBC lightweight title in Saudi Arabia. (0:35)

Shakur Stevenson has said he was "expecting" Floyd Schofield to withdraw from their fight.

Schofield was set to challenge Stevenson for the WBC title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday ahead of Daniel Dubois' heavyweight clash with Joseph Parker and the eagerly anticipated rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, but the 22-year-old American was taken ill on Tuesday and the British Boxing Board of Control pulled him from the fight.

Golden Boy later confirmed that Schofield had been released from hospital, while British lightweight Josh Padley has been confirmed as a late replacement.

Stevenson had previously said in an interview with Andre Warde that he was "scared" that Schofield "won't show up" for the fight.

Floyd Schofield attended Monday's media day ahead of the planned fight against world champion Shakur Stevenson. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

When asked about those comments at Wednesday's media workout, Stevenson said: "I was already kind of expecting it. I knew the kid was scared from the start, scared from the jump.

"I seen him he was definitely scared. He's a punk."

After an eventful 24-hours which has seen his initial bout scrapped and new opponent announced, Stevenson said he was unfazed by the drama.

"It's been fun. I love the show I love everything about this.

"I'm still on the card, the show must go on, I'm ready to put on a show.

"I'm in shape. They could have said [Vasiliy] Lomachenko let's fight, I'd have said let's do it.

"I'm going to be at my best to beat anybody. I'm the best in boxing and I'm going to show it on Saturday night."

Padley (15-0, 4KOs) boarded a flight to Riyadh on Wednesday after receiving the late call up.

The 29-year-old from Yorkshire earned a career best victory against Mark Chamberlain in September, winning unanimously on points. Padley will now step up to the top level on just three days notice and fight for the world title.

There had been a tense build up between Schofield and Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs), who have shared sparring rounds in the past.

A cryptic message was posted on Schofield's X account on Wednesday morning, saying: "People are going to feel dumb when they see the proof. People fear Floyd and this just made him more focused. Karma is very real ... All things will be revealed in time."

Another post said: "I won't say his name but their team need to be banned from the sport. I can see why people duck him, because the bull that comes with this team."

Further posts on Schofield's Instagram account appeared to show him in hospital.