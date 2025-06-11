Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua is expected to return to the ring in September. James Chance/Getty Images

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said 2026 will "probably" be the last year of Anthony Joshua's boxing career.

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) had elbow surgery earlier this month. The 35-year-old is expected to fight once this year, targeting a September return.

A super fight against countryman Tyson Fury has been teased, but Hearn said that is unlikely to come in 2025.

But, Hearn said time is running out, with Joshua likely to fight three more times before he calls time on his career.

"Probably 2026 will be his last year in the sport," Hearn told The Ariel Helwani Show.

"I mean you never know, but thinking about it, it's probably three fights away. If I'm advising AJ I'm thinking, 'We're back this year, two Tyson Fury fights, what else is there to do?'

"He maybe could fight a Daniel Dubois, but I think for me, once AJ fights a Tyson Fury, he's kind of done it all.

Joshua lost to Daniel Dubois by knockout in September last year.

"I'd love him to have another crack at Dubois, I'd love him to have another crack at [Oleksandr] Usyk.

"If we get to 2026 and he's firing on all cylinders then 2026 won't be his last year. But for me, something feels right about beating Tyson Fury twice and then sailing off into the sunset."