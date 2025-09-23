Open Extended Reactions

The undercard for the Nov. 14 exhibition boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis at Kaseya Center in Miami has been revealed, with both men's and women's championship fights, Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday.

The event will be streamed globally live on Netflix.

Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) will defend her WBA, WBO and IBF women's junior lightweight titles against Leila Beudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) in the co-main event. The fight will be contested under men's championship fight rules with 12, three-minute rounds.

"Consistency is what keeps me sharp and makes me dangerous," Baumgardner said in a statement to ESPN. "Fighting 12x3:00 represents equality. Equality in boxing means giving champions a platform to show their greatness. I am here to show the world that I am built for any and everything. AND STILL!"

Baumgardner recently relinquished her WBC title, due to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman opposing three-minute rounds for women's boxing. A similar situation happened with Amanda Serrano when she vacated her WBC featherweight title in protest of the sanctioning body's refusal to sanction her request for a 12 round, three-minute title defense.

"Like Amanda Serrano and many other great champions before me, I believe women should have the choice to compete under the same rules as men, 12 rounds, three minutes per round," Baumgardner said. "I have chosen to move forward in my career under those terms. My next championship fight will take place under those rules, and since the WBC does not currently allow women to fight under those terms, I've made the difficult decision to vacate my WBC title.

"I respect the WBC and want to thank the WBC for all the support they've given me throughout my career. Becoming their champion was a career defining honor, and I look forward to and plan to one day fight for a WBC belt again."

Also on the card, Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) will defend his WBA junior welterweight championship against mandatory challenger Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs). Russell will make his first title defense after beating Jose Valenzuela for the title in March. Fighting out of Japan, Hiraoka last fought in Sept. 2024 when he stopped Ismael Barroso in the 9th round.

"Gary Russell is a great champion, but I am coming to Miami to win his belt and become Japan's next world champion," Hiraoka said.

The preliminary card will be headlined by unified women's junior bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (11-0) will face WBA champion Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) to determine the undisputed champion of the division. Scotney, 27, will be the youngest UK boxer, male or female, to have ever fought for an undisputed world title.

"Belt by belt, I've earned this the hard way," Scotney said. "Undisputed has always been the goal, and now thanks to MVP we're on the final and most important step. On Nov. 14 I'll make history as Britain's next undisputed world champion."

Also on the preliminary card will be WBC women's strawweight champion Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) putting her title on the line against Yadira Bustillos (11-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Avious Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) will look to bounce back from his first professional loss when he faces Cesar Francis (14-2, 9 KOs) in an 8 round welterweight battle.

Paul vs. Davis will be a 10-round, three-minute exhibition contested at a catchweight of 195 pounds. The fighters will wear 12-ounce gloves. Although the result will not affect their professional boxing records, three judges ringside will determine a winner if the fight goes the distance.