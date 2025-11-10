Chris Eubank and Conor Benn didn't hold back the insults during the first press conference ahead of their November 15th rematch. (1:53)

Chris Eubank Jr. has shared that his relationship with his father still has "holes and cracks" to fix despite their epic reconciliation.

Boxing legend Eubank Sr. reemerged by his son's side to be in his corner for the victory over Conor Benn earlier this year.

Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) rematches Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) this Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the latest chapter between the two famous fighting families.

Last week, Eubank Jr. spent his 36th birthday alongside his father in another small step to heal the separation which have marred the past few years.

"We actually had some conversations which we've never had before, which is pretty incredible," Eubank Jr. told DAZN about his father.

"It is six years since I have had that man with me on my birthday. So it meant a lot, him being there, and being able to talk to him about certain things.

"And being able to repair certain parts of the relationship, or at least start the process.

"We had been estranged for many, many years leading up to the fight in April.

"He came in, he supported me on the night, which meant everything.

"But that doesn't mean we are perfect again. There is still a lot of work that must be done.

Chris Eubank Sr. joined his son's corner for the Conor Benn fight. Getty

"There are still holes and cracks that need to be filled in our relationship as father and son.

"[My birthday] was a day which will help build and repair those things so I was very happy. I spent a lot of time with him.

"What's more important than family? The watch, the car, the clothes, the fame? The fighting? The boxing?

"These are all fantastic things but when it all boils down to it, what's the most important thing to anybody? Love, family, support, being able to trust the people around you.

"No amount of money can replace that, no amount of fame can surpass being truly happy with the people around you, your loved ones. It means everything to me."

Eubank Sr. had played no part alongside his son for the first fight against Benn earlier this year, until he sensationally emerged backstage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shortly before the first bell.

"It gave me those few extra percentages," Eubank Jr. said.

"Sometimes those are the difference between a win or a loss in a fight.

"I was always going to go there and put everything on the line. I had envisaged that night for three years and, every time, I was going the ring alone, I was fighting alone, my father wasn't in my corner.

"For that to change literally overnight was a crazy thing to process. I didn't appreciate until days and weeks after how much it changed the whole night, the whole feel."

Eubank Jr. won a unanimous decision against Benn but their bitter rivalry has still not concluded.

Their second fight on Saturday will be contested at 160 lbs.

Fight week festivities begin on Tuesday and their fathers, Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn respectively, are likely to be involved decades after their own legendary fights.