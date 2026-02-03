Baltimore judge: Gervonta Davis violated probation; warrant issued

Open Extended Reactions

A Baltimore judge has issued an arrest warrant for Gervonta Davis on grounds that he violated his probation one week after he was arrested in Miami on allegations of domestic violence.

Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy issued the warrant on Monday, according to the Baltimore Country court database.

Davis, 31, was on probation for a November 2020 hit-and-run in Baltimore that injured four people. He received 90 days of house arrest, 3 years of probation, and 200 hours of community service. He later served 44 days in jail for violating the terms of his home detention.

Davis' latest legal issues stem from accusations of attacking his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, on Oct. 27, 2025, at a gentlemen's club in Miami, where she had been working as a VIP cocktail waitress. Rossel filed a civil suit days after the incident, which forced Davis out of his November fight with Jake Paul.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 14 on charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping but it took two weeks to track the boxer down. Miami Gardens Police Department and the United States Marshals fugitive task force conducted a three-county surveillance operation to find Davis, taking him into custody last Wednesday night without incident in the Miami Design District.

Davis was released the same day after posting an $8,500 bond and ordered to not have any contact with his accuser.