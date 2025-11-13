Eddie Hearn speaks about the potential clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. (2:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Here is what we know about Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul so far.

Reports that emerged on Wednesday night insisting Joshua was finalising a fight against Youtuber-turned-boxer Paul stunned the boxing community.

It would mean a two-time world heavyweight champion sharing a ring with a comparative novice.

But promoter Eddie Hearn has set the record straight.

What's the latest? Will Anthony Joshua fight Jake Paul?

Nothing is finalised yet despite reports on Wednesday, Hearn clarified.

Hearn told BBC 5 Live about Joshua facing Paul: "Possibly. Everyone jumped the gun last night."

Paul was set to fight this month against Gervonta Davis but it was cancelled. His search for a new opponent saw him talk up a remarkable fight against Joshua.

"That's the most dangerous fight for me right now," Paul previously told ESPN.

His advisor Nakisa Bidarian added: "Joshua is unequivocally a fight that he wants, and I will do it for him."

Hearn told ESPN earlier this week that Joshua vs. Paul was not agreed, confirming: "No, we've had some discussions.

"If we were to have a run out, a run out against Jake Paul would be quite pleasant.

"I'm not sure [Paul] is that mad. He might be, but nothing major to report at this stage. But I know they're going to make a decision themselves about what they're going to do. Hearn insisted that if Joshua does step into the ring for a low-key tune-up in 2025, it won't be against a high-profile opponent.

"If he fights this year, you probably won't even hear about it unless it's Jake Paul."

Anthony Joshua is building towards a desired fight with Tyson Fury. Getty

Joshua hasn't fought since being knocked out last year by Daniel Dubois but Hearn has talked up a shock fast turnaround for a low-key return in December. A fight in Africa was mooted, and the door was left open to facing Paul.

Neither Joshua nor Paul have a confirmed next opponent, as of Thursday. Hearn has admitted talks took place. But an agreement hasn't been found yet.

Would Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul be an exhibition fight?

That much is unconfirmed but Paul has history facing heavyweights under tweaked rules.

When he met Mike Tyson inside the ring they wore 14 ounce gloves, rather than the typical 12 ounce, boxed two-minute rounds instead of three, and went an eight-round distance instead of 10 or 12.

The size difference between Joshua and Paul would be extraordinary.

Paul has competed at 200 lbs but Joshua's most recent fighting weight was 56 lbs heavier. Joshua is also 120 lbs heavier, and a foot taller, than Paul's original opponent Davis.

Will Anthony Joshua fight Tyson Fury?

The next phase of Joshua's career is about building towards fighting Fury. It would represent a culmination of this great era of heavyweight boxing in Britain.

The involvement of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh means Joshua vs. Fury can finally happen next year, Hearn says.

"The only person that's going to make that fight is Turki Alalshikh," Hearn previously told ESPN.

"That's the reality because the amount of money that Tyson Fury would and the way that that deal has to fall into place, he's perfectly placed and poised to make the fight."

He told talkSPORT on Thursday: "Next year, we will fight in February and then we will fight Tyson Fury if Turki Alalshikh delivers on his plans and strategies.

"We spoke with him in London this week. Everything that we do with Anthony Joshua will be in accordance with and under the guidance of Turki Alalshikh. He has given us amazing opportunities. And the game plan will be put together with him.

"It's Turki Alalshikh's responsibility to talk to Tyson Fury and try and make the deal. I can't tell you we're fighting Tyson Fury.

"What I can tell you is Turki Alalshikh has told us, 'I am going to make AJ v Tyson Fury. This is your deal. Do you accept?'

"We have accepted. Is the fight made? No. Because I don't know where he's at with Tyson Fury. All I know is he's yet to fail in delivering a fight."

However, ex-WBC champion Fury insists he will remain retired.

"I could go back to boxing at any given time but I just don't want to," Fury told YouTube channel FurociTV.

"I've got no interest or clamour for that limelight.

"You could offer me £1 billion today and it wouldn't move the needle, it wouldn't turn me on. Because I have gone past that point of caring about what people think."