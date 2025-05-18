Luke Littler left upset after van window smashed during match

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler was playing at the MODUS Icons of Darts exhibition event in Norwich. George Wood/Getty Images

A van belonging to Luke Littler had its rear window smashed during a match in Norwich on Friday, with the teenage darts sensation describing the culprits as "scum of the earth."

Littler defeat Luke Humphries at the MODUS Icons of Darts exhibition event, which also included legends Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld, only to return to his van and find it vandalised.

Littler said in a post on Instagram: "Just trying to do an exhibition in Norwich and this happens, absolute scum of the earth."

The event came a day after Littler overcame Humphries in an all-time classic night of Premier League Darts. There were a total of 14 180s were hit during the course of the nine-leg quarterfinal match in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Littler ended with an average of 115.96 in his 6-3 win, while Humphries finished averaging 110.01 -- at one point Littler was averaging north of 120 and Humphries 118.

The Premier League Darts playoffs are scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena on May 29.