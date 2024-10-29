Tyler Fulghum is betting on the Jets' money line and likes New York to win vs. the Texans on Thursday night. (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

It's another busy week with 30 teams in action in Week 9 of the NFL season. On Thursday, the Houston Texans visit the New York Jets for a Halloween night game in the Meadowlands. Sunday has eight games in the early window, highlighted by an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the visiting Miami Dolphins, which has the highest total of any game this week. The afternoon slate features the much-anticipated NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The prime time games will have the Indianapolis Colts on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, and "Monday Night Football" will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to hand the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Here's a look at all 15 games on the Week 9 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets -2

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Line movement: Opened Texans -1

Money Line: Texans (+110) ; Jets (-130)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Texans by 0.2, 51.3% to win outright

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals -7.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Raiders (+290) ; Bengals (-380)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Bengals by 5.6, 64.8% to win outright

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills -6.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Dolphins (+220) ; Bills (-270)

Total: 50.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 9.1, 72.9% to win outright

Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Chargers (-125) ; Browns (+105)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 39.5

FPI favorite: Browns by 1.3, 53% to win outright

Washington Commanders -3.5 vs. New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Commanders (-175) ; Giants (+150)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 5.7, 64.7% to win outright

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons -2.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Cowboys (+125) ; Falcons (-145)

Total: 52.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.8, 57.3% to win outright

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens -9.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Broncos (+360) ; Ravens (-500)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 10.3, 74.5% to win outright

New Orleans Saints -7 vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Saints (-320) ; Panthers (+260)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Saints by 8.3, 71.7% to win outright

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans -3

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Patriots (+145) ; Titans (-170)

Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5

FPI favorite: Titans by 3.9, 60.7% to win outright

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals -1

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Bears (-105) ; Cardinals (-115)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Bears by 0, 49.7% to win outright

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles -7.5

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Jaguars (+280) ; Eagles (-360)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 7.2, 68.6% to win outright

Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Lions (-170) ; Packers (+145)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 4, 60.7% to win outright

Los Angeles Rams -1.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Line movement: Opened Seahawks -1

Money Line: Rams (-125) ; Seahawks (+105)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Rams by 0.2, 50.5% to win outright

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings -6

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Colts (+210) ; Vikings (-250)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 4.6, 61.5% to win outright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8.5

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

Money Line: Buccaneers (+340) ; Chiefs (-450)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 5.5, 65% to win outright