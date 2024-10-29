It's another busy week with 30 teams in action in Week 9 of the NFL season. On Thursday, the Houston Texans visit the New York Jets for a Halloween night game in the Meadowlands. Sunday has eight games in the early window, highlighted by an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the visiting Miami Dolphins, which has the highest total of any game this week. The afternoon slate features the much-anticipated NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The prime time games will have the Indianapolis Colts on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, and "Monday Night Football" will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to hand the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season.
Here's a look at all 15 games on the Week 9 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
Houston Texans vs. New York Jets -2
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Line movement: Opened Texans -1
Money Line: Texans (+110) ; Jets (-130)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Texans by 0.2, 51.3% to win outright
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals -7.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Raiders (+290) ; Bengals (-380)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Bengals by 5.6, 64.8% to win outright
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills -6.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Dolphins (+220) ; Bills (-270)
Total: 50.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 9.1, 72.9% to win outright
Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Chargers (-125) ; Browns (+105)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 39.5
FPI favorite: Browns by 1.3, 53% to win outright
Washington Commanders -3.5 vs. New York Giants
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Commanders (-175) ; Giants (+150)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Commanders by 5.7, 64.7% to win outright
Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons -2.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Cowboys (+125) ; Falcons (-145)
Total: 52.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.8, 57.3% to win outright
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens -9.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Broncos (+360) ; Ravens (-500)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 10.3, 74.5% to win outright
New Orleans Saints -7 vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Saints (-320) ; Panthers (+260)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Saints by 8.3, 71.7% to win outright
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans -3
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Patriots (+145) ; Titans (-170)
Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5
FPI favorite: Titans by 3.9, 60.7% to win outright
Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals -1
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Bears (-105) ; Cardinals (-115)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Bears by 0, 49.7% to win outright
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles -7.5
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Jaguars (+280) ; Eagles (-360)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Eagles by 7.2, 68.6% to win outright
Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Lions (-170) ; Packers (+145)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 4, 60.7% to win outright
Los Angeles Rams -1.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Line movement: Opened Seahawks -1
Money Line: Rams (-125) ; Seahawks (+105)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Rams by 0.2, 50.5% to win outright
Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings -6
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Colts (+210) ; Vikings (-250)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Vikings by 4.6, 61.5% to win outright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8.5
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC
Money Line: Buccaneers (+340) ; Chiefs (-450)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Chiefs by 5.5, 65% to win outright