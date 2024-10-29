        <
          2024 NFL Week 9: Betting odds and lines for every game

          Oct 29, 2024, 03:08 PM

          It's another busy week with 30 teams in action in Week 9 of the NFL season. On Thursday, the Houston Texans visit the New York Jets for a Halloween night game in the Meadowlands. Sunday has eight games in the early window, highlighted by an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the visiting Miami Dolphins, which has the highest total of any game this week. The afternoon slate features the much-anticipated NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

          The prime time games will have the Indianapolis Colts on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, and "Monday Night Football" will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to hand the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season.

          Houston Texans vs. New York Jets -2
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

          Line movement: Opened Texans -1

          Money Line: Texans (+110) ; Jets (-130)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Texans by 0.2, 51.3% to win outright

          Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals -7.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Raiders (+290) ; Bengals (-380)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Bengals by 5.6, 64.8% to win outright

          Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills -6.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Dolphins (+220) ; Bills (-270)
          Total: 50.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Bills by 9.1, 72.9% to win outright

          Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Chargers (-125) ; Browns (+105)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 39.5
          FPI favorite: Browns by 1.3, 53% to win outright

          Washington Commanders -3.5 vs. New York Giants
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Commanders (-175) ; Giants (+150)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Commanders by 5.7, 64.7% to win outright

          Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons -2.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Cowboys (+125) ; Falcons (-145)
          Total: 52.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.8, 57.3% to win outright

          Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens -9.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Broncos (+360) ; Ravens (-500)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5
          FPI favorite: Ravens by 10.3, 74.5% to win outright

          New Orleans Saints -7 vs. Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Saints (-320) ; Panthers (+260)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5
          FPI favorite: Saints by 8.3, 71.7% to win outright

          New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans -3
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Patriots (+145) ; Titans (-170)
          Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5
          FPI favorite: Titans by 3.9, 60.7% to win outright

          Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals -1
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Bears (-105) ; Cardinals (-115)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5
          FPI favorite: Bears by 0, 49.7% to win outright

          Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles -7.5
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Jaguars (+280) ; Eagles (-360)
          Total: 45.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Eagles by 7.2, 68.6% to win outright

          Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Lions (-170) ; Packers (+145)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 4, 60.7% to win outright

          Los Angeles Rams -1.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

          Line movement: Opened Seahawks -1

          Money Line: Rams (-125) ; Seahawks (+105)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Rams by 0.2, 50.5% to win outright

          Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings -6
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: Colts (+210) ; Vikings (-250)
          Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Vikings by 4.6, 61.5% to win outright

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8.5
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

          Money Line: Buccaneers (+340) ; Chiefs (-450)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5
          FPI favorite: Chiefs by 5.5, 65% to win outright