Africa World Cup qualifying - Standings, schedule, everything you need to know

The Africa World Cup qualifying campaign resumes this week, and the group stage will pass the halfway point, with teams starting to learn whether they'll be able to start making plans for Canada-Mexico-USA next June.

Here, ESPN have the definitive explainer on everything you need to know for Africa World Cup qualifying; the Africa World Cup qualifying table, standings, rules, schedule and everything in between.

When and where is the next World Cup?

FIFA World Cup 26 is set to kick off on June 11 2026, and will run until July 19.

It's the first World Cup to take place across three countries - Canada, Mexico and the United States - with 16 cities hosting matches.

CAF's World Cup qualifying campaign began way back in November 2023, and will conclude in November this year, where one of Africa's representatives will proceed to an Inter-confederation play-off.

The Africa World Cup qualifying group stage programme will conclude on 14 October 2025, by which point, nine of Africa's qualifiers will be known.

Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

How many African teams qualify for the World Cup?

For next year's tournament, Africa will boast a minimum of nine and a maximum of 10 teams, more than the continent has ever previously had representing it at a global showpiece.

For 2026, the competition has expanded from 32 teams previously to 48, with Africa's allocation increasing from five teams in 2022.

Until now, the most African teams who have been present in a single edition of the tournament was six in 2010, when hosts South Africa were added to the five regular qualifiers.

For 2026, nine representatives are guaranteed, and Africa will contribute one of the six teams set to contest the inter-confederation playoffs to decide the two final berths. Those matches will take place in the World Cup host nations.

Africa World Cup qualifying: How does it work?

The 53 African teams competing for places at the World Cup were drawn into nine groups of six, with countries playing each other home and away between November '23 and October '25.

The nine group winners will progress to the tournament itself, with the four best ranked runners-up contesting an African playoff to determine which of the quartet will advance to represent the continent in the inter-confederation playoffs.

For teams tied on points after all ten First Round matches have been played, groups will be sorted on goal difference, then goals scored, with head-to-head results only to be taken into account if teams are unable to be separated.

These African playoffs are set to take place in November this year, with teams set to meet in single-legged semifinals and then a final.

With four matches played, Ghana, Gabon, Mozambique and Senegal are the four teams currently destined to progress to the Second Round as the four best-ranked runners-up.

CAF World Cup Qualifying Campaign: Standings | Complete Fixtures

Africa World Cup qualifying schedule

The group stage began during November 2023, with teams playing their first two matches during the final international break of the year.

The competition then resumed with another double gameweek in June 2024 -- only four months after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast -- before attention turned to the AFCON 2026 qualifying programme during the second half of last year.

This international break therefore represents the first resumption of World Cup qualifying hostilities in nine months, with teams set to contest gameweeks five and six before players return to their club duties at the end of next week.

Two more double gameweeks are set to follow in September and October, when the First Round will come to an end.

The African playoffs will take place in November 2025, and it seems a relatively safe bet to assume that the inter-confederation playoffs will be held a year from now, in March 2026.

First Round continues:

Gameweek Five: 19-22 March 2025

Gameweek Six: 23-25 March 2025

Gameweeks Seven-Eight: 1-9 September 2025

Gameweeks Nine-Ten: 6-14 October 2025

Second Round

African playoff semifinals-final: 10-18 November 2025

Inter-confederation playoffs: TBC

Victor Osimhen will be a key player for Nigeria against Rwanda and Zimbabwe as they look to rescue their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Will we get a first-time qualifier?

Only four matches in, and with so much that can still change in the group standings, it's still early to predict the continent's World Cup representatives.

The expanded representation of 9.5 slots should certainly give encouragement to the continent's 'lesser lights' that they can capitalise on the increased opportunity and either end their wait for qualification or reach a maiden World Cup.

After four matches, group leaders Rwanda, Sudan and Comoros would all be first-time - and thoroughly unexpected - qualifiers, while the likes of Libya, Gabon and Mozambique are currently hot on the heels of their respective group leaders.

Can these minnows take a tighter grip on qualification across gameweeks five and six, or will any of these World Cup hopefuls drift out of contention?

Anything else you need to know?

Since the qualifying groups were drawn, Group E was reduced from six teams to four following the withdrawal of Eritrea and the suspension of Congo-Brazzaville.

The former pulled out before the campaign even began, allegedly due to concerns that players would take the option of away matches to abscond from the camp and seek asylum.

Congo, by contrast, played the first two matches of the campaign - losing both - before they were unable to honour their gameweek three fixture against Niger (moved to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo due to hosting concerns) which resulted in the Red Devils being 'awarded' a 3-0 loss.

This has left the four teams in the group at a major disadvantage, with whichever of the quartet finish in second place unlikely to have enough points to be competitive in the ranking of group runners-up.

CAF are yet to reveal how they will handle this imbalance between the groups, and expect the teams potentially impacted - Morocco, Niger, Tanzania, Zambia - to be watching on nervously.

There's also been some controversy in Group H, where Equatorial Guinea's first two results - both 1-0 victories - were expunged and they were handed a pair of 3-0 defeats after the match-winner in both games, Emilio Nsue, was ruled to have been ineligible to compete.

That was in late 2023, but with Nsue now having officially completed his nationality switch from Spain, he's free to take to the field again and attempt to salvage the Nzalang Nacional's campaign.

Given their reversed results, they're currently fifth in the group on three points, rather than second with nine points (where they'd be if Nsue had been eligible).