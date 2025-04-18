Steve Nicol reacts to a thrilling ending to Manchester United's clash with Lyon as Ruben Amorim's side advance into the Europa League semifinals. (1:22)

Nicol: We saw the good, bad and unbelievable from Manchester United (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Steve Barker's Stellenbosch FC will visit Fadlu Davids' Simba SC in Zanzibar in Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup semi-final first leg, the furthest the South African side has ever gone in continental competition.

The Maroons stunned Egyptian giants Zamalek in the quarter-finals and will now aim to topple another African giant in Tanzania's Simba.

It would be unfair to label Stellenbosch underdogs for the clash - their squad is as good as Simba's on paper if not even better - but they certainly are the less established club in terms of history.

Simba were runners-up in the CAF Cup in 1993 before the tournament merged with the African Cup Winners' Cup to become the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004. Stellenbosch FC, by contrast, was only founded in 2016.

Barker was appointed as head coach in 2017, which also saw Davids take over as head coach at Maritzburg United. Since then, their careers have taken off along divergent paths, which will cross again with a place in a continental final at stake.

The first leg was originally scheduled for Dar es Salaam's Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, but was relocated due to maintenance at that stadium.

The clubs will face off again at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium for the second leg on April 27 due to a scheduling conflict with Cape Town-based rugby side the Stormers. Therefore, both Simba and Stellenbosch will play their home games away from their usual homes.

CAF still uses the away goals rule even though it has been scrapped by UEFA, so if Stellies can come away with Zanzibar with a goal and a result to their name, they will consider it a successful outing.

Stellenbosch FC shocked Egyptian giants Zamalek in the Confederations Cup quarterfinals, to set up the semifinal against Simba SC. Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Sunday, April 20 at 3:00 PM CAT (1:00 PM GMT, 9:00 AM ET)

Venue: New Amaan Complex, Zanzibar, Tanzania

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Stellenbosch captain Sage Stephens looks set to return from a minor injury that kept him out of the 1-0 Betway Premiership win over AmaZulu.

However, striker Ashley Cupido is unlikely to feature, as he was forced off with a hamstring injury. Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela, who can play across the front three, is a long-term injury absence.

Expected lineups:

Simba SC

GK Moussa Camara

LB Mohamed Hussein Mohamed | CB Abdulrazack Mohamed Hamza | CB Chamou Karaboue | RB Shomari Kapombe

CM Fabrice Ngoma | CM Yusuph Kagoma

LW Kibu Denis | AM Jean Charles Ahoua | RW Elie Mpanzu Kibisawala

ST Leonel Ateba

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Fawaaz Basadien | CB Thabo Moloisane| CB Ismaël Olivier Touré | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

LM Genino Palace | CM Sihle Nduli | CM Thato Khiba | RM Devin Titus

ST André de Jong | ST Sanele Barns

Stats

Stellenbosch have not conceded in their last three games in all competitions.

This will be Stellenbosch's first ever CAF inter-club semi-final and Simba's first in 32 years.