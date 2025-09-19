NLL releases full 2025-26 regular-season schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The National Lacrosse League has revealed its entire 126-game, regular-season schedule for the 2025-26 season.

NLL Faceoff Weekend will include a matchup pitting the Toronto Rock against the newly relocated Oshawa FireWolves on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. This game will feature 2025 No. 1 overall pick CJ Kirst of the Rock taking on the reigning NLL Rookie of the Year Dyson Williams in the FireWolves' first home game at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa.

The opening weekend also includes the three-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits' banner-raising ceremony before their matchup with the Georgia Swarm, as well as the Colorado Mammoth squaring off against the Vancouver Warriors.

"NLL Faceoff Weekend always sets the tone for what we expect to be another dog-eat-dog, historic season," NLL commissioner Brett Frood said. "With a 21-week schedule culminating in another thrilling final push towards the playoffs in April, our fans can expect fierce battles week in and week out. We are excited to showcase our emerging talent next to the already bona fide superstars of this league."

Viewers in the United States can catch all the NLL action via ESPN+.