MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates will seek to cement their status as cup kings by booking their spot in another final -- the Carling Knockout Cup -- this Saturday in Durban against Richards Bay.

Meanwhile, the other semifinal will also take place in Durban this weekend, with Golden Arrows seeking to bounce back from defeat to the Buccaneers as they host Marumo Gallants.

Both matches are expected to be televised on SuperSport (DSTV channel 202), with plenty at stake for all involved in the League Cup tournament which initially featured all 16 of South Africa's top-flight clubs, but now only has four left standing.

Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates

Saturday, November 8, 15:00 CAT

The iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium will host Orlando Pirates' clash with Richards Bay. The Buccaneers welcomed Relebohile Mofokeng back from injury in their 3-1 Wednesday league win over Golden Arrows and he set up Yanela Mbuthuma for the game-clinching goal.

Abdeslam Ouaddou led Pirates to a fourth successive MTN8 title in September as they beat Stellenbosch FC 3-0 after extra time in the final. The Buccaneers will be looking to make it two cup finals out of two under the Moroccan mentor.

Even under predecessor José Riveiro - who steered them to the three MTN8 titles prior to this year's triumph - Pirates were hugely successful in cups. They won the Nedbank Cup in 2022-23 and 2023-24 before losing last season's final to Kaizer Chiefs.

Pirates qualified for the Carling Knockout semifinals by beating Siwelele 1-0 and Magesi 2-1. Ouaddou was not happy with the defensive performance in the latter display and the Buccaneers will be hoping to steady the ship while also getting the job done without extra time or penalties yet again, as they did in their first two matches.

Richards Bay beat Chippa United convincingly 4-1 in the round of 16, but needed extra time to see off Gavin Hunt's Durban City in the quarter-finals.

Relebohile Mofokeng returned to action for Orlando Pirates midweek in the PSL, after an injury break. Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants

Sunday, November 9, 15:00 CAT

Manqoba Mngqithi has Golden Arrows playing open, expansive football and has won many admirers. However, the team is capable of tightening up in big games and this certainly will be one which they can use to bounce back from the disappointment of defeat to Pirates on Wednesday.

Arrows midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu was recently named as the September-October Player of the Month at the PSL Awards, while Orlando Pirates' Ouaddou clinched Coach of the Month.

Marumo Gallants won the 2020-21 Nedbank Cup under the name Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. Even if one is not to attribute that to the club in its current form, there can be no denying that Marumo Gallants deserve the credit for their remarkable run to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals in 2022-23.

Arrows and Gallants are two clubs capable of punching above their weight and exciting fans. Particularly if they face Pirates in the final, either is capable of writing yet another gripping underdog story in South Africa's League Cup.

Sunday's match will take place at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium. While it may not be the bright lights of Moses Mabhida Stadium, the match will afford both clubs another crack at playing on the big stage, wherever the final ends up taking place.

Marumo Gallants have had arguably the toughest run to the semi-finals of all four remaining teams. They upset Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the last 16 before beating Stellenbosch 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

Golden Arrows have faced tough challenges themselves with a 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United in the round of 16 and a 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy in the quarter-finals to set up what should be an exciting semi-final.