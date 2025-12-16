Open Extended Reactions

Professional Sports Authenticator's parent company Collectors purchased Beckett, PSA's longtime rival in the card grading and authentication industry. Monetary terms of the deal were not made available.

In a statement, Collectors noted that Beckett will "remain an independent brand within the Collectors family of companies," and there will be no current change in pricing. A source familiar with the terms of the deal told ESPN that Beckett's Comic Book Certification Service is included in the acquisition and will be operated by Beckett. However, Southern Hobby Distribution -- a huge Beckett profit center -- and card game accessory company Dragon Shield were not a part of the deal with Collectors, the source said.

"The first card I ever submitted for grading was to Beckett, and I consider Collectors custodians of this important icon in the hobby," Collectors CEO Nat Turner said in a statement. "We believe that strong, well-supported brands help grow access to the hobby."

Beckett, founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett, became prominent in the 1980s and 1990s for its price guides and became a leader in the grading space. It was sold last year to Collēctīvus Holdings, which sold it to Collectors.

"Beckett is in good hands with the Collectors team, who are first and foremost hobbyists and fans," Collēctīvus Holdings' CEO Kevin Isaacson said in the statement. "We appreciate their commitment to the Beckett brand and their willingness to invest in the people who make it valuable. We look forward to seeing Beckett continue to build on its legacy in its next chapter."

According to GemRate, a card industry grading data tracker, Beckett is a distant third in market share; of the more than 650,000 items graded in the last week, PSA accounted for more than 75%, grader CGC accounted for just over 18% and Beckett was third with nearly 3%. (In early 2024, Collectors also acquired fourth-place SGC.)

Beckett, however, is renowned for its stringent grading standards and substantial footprint and standing in the authentication space.