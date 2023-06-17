Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Sunday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Good news for west coasters as Sunday's action begins at a more reasonable 1:05 PM ET for those in leagues where pickups are cut off once the first game begins. The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs get things started as they wrap up their weekend set in Wrigley Filed. For the second straight week, the Sunday night affair features the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, this time in Fenway Park.
Sunday is not ideal for streaming pitchers, but there are a few options beginning with Bryce Miller (39.2%) taking the hill at home in the finale for the Seattle Mariners weekend series with the Chicago White Sox. Miller rebounded from a two-game skid with a solid effort against the Miami Marlins last time out, allowing one run over six innings, fanning six. Miller should make it consecutive strong outings facing an offense with the fourth worst wOBA facing right-handers.
Louis Varland (9.1%) has quietly posted five quality starts in his nine outings for the Minnesota Twins. Next up is a home affair with the Detroit Tigers, who are averaging the third fewest runs per game in MLB. When Varland gets into trouble, it's usually due to the long ball, and the Tigers sport the fourth lowest home run rate facing right-handers. They also fan at an above average clip, adding to Varland's allure.
James Paxton (29.9%) is slated to take the hill in the final game of the fantasy week, so he's a fine pickup for those in close head-to-head matchups. The veteran southpaw has fanned an impressive 44 in 32 frames this season and is coming off consecutive quality starts. The Yankees are always dangerous, but without Aaron Judge, their lineup is easier to navigate.
There are a couple of offenses to target in case one of your batters is getting a day of rest. The Miami Marlins right-handed contingent is in a great spot on the road against Patrick Corbin. Nationals Park is a nice hitting upgrade, so it's worth checking on the availability of Jorge Soler (69.5%). If the slugger is already rostered, Bryan De La Cruz (27.6%) and Garrett Cooper (2.3%) are fine alternatives.
Deeper leagues may want to target the Houston Astros for their home date with Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds. Jose Abreu (62.3%) has been hitting the ball hard, and in the air this month. Jeremy Pena (58.6%) was showing signs of returning to form when he missed a couple of games due to illness. He's back in the lineup and continues to hit well. Corey Julks (1.1%), Chas McCormick (1.7%) and Mauricio Dubon (18.2%) will all be asked to help make up for Yordan Alvarez's absence.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Marcell Ozuna (ATL, LF -- 15%) vs. Chase Anderson
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 50%) vs. Dean Kremer
Yuli Gurriel (MIA, 1B -- 2%) at Patrick Corbin
Edward Olivares (KC, RF -- 1%) vs. Tyler Anderson
Brandon Drury (LAA, 3B -- 31%) at Zack Greinke
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 8%) at Tony Gonsolin
Bryan De La Cruz (MIA, CF -- 30%) at Corbin
Jesus Sanchez (MIA, CF -- 2%) at Corbin
Francisco Alvarez (NYM, DH -- 26%) vs. Matthew Liberatore
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 24%) vs. Jesus Luzardo
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 75%) at Joe Musgrove
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 72%) at Ronel Blanco
Nolan Gorman (STL, 2B -- 60%) at Carlos Carrasco
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 58%) vs. Lance Lynn
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 77%) at Bryce Miller
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 58%) at Musgrove
J.D. Martinez (LAD, DH -- 80%) vs. Logan Webb
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 80%) vs. Lynn
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 68%) vs. Chris Bassitt
Tommy Edman (STL, 2B -- 83%) at Carrasco