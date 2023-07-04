Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
After a holiday slate with games staggered throughout the day, there is only one afternoon affair on Wednesday, with 14 contests under the lights. The early game is an interleague affair with J.P. France (12.8% rostered) and the Houston Astros hosting the Colorado Rockies. With the recent struggles of Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez's sprained ankle, Houston will rely on France to keep the momentum rolling the Astros took three of four from the Texas Rangers in the Lone Star Series. France isn't dominant as he fanned 26 in his last 39 1/3 innings, but he pitched at least six frames in each of those six outings, recording a quality start in the past five. The Rockies' wOBA on the road facing right-handers is a couple of ticks above average, but they do fan at an above average clip, perhaps aiding France in that department.
Bobby Miller (40.3%) checks in as the day's top ranked streamer when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates. After Miller began his career with a .78 ERA over his first four starts, the rookie has struggled in his past three, posting a 9.39 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 12 punch outs and seven walks over those 15 1/3 frames. The Pirates have the league's worst wOBA with a right-hander on the hill over the past month.
Eduardo Rodriguez is a good option for those looking for a spot starter. He is ticketed to come off the IL for Detroit Tigers against the Oakland Athletics. Hogan Harris (1.0%) has not pitched well, but he is also in play against a Tigers offense scoring the third-fewest runs per game in the league, while striking out at an above average clip. Normally, the safe play is to wait at least a start before deploying a hurler coming off a long absence, but when the opposing lineup has been the league's poorest facing southpaws for the past month, exceptions can be made.
Something must give on Wednesday when fledgling Boston Red Sox ace Brayan Bello (29.2%) toes the rubber in Fenway Park against the Rangers and the league's highest-scoring offense. After struggling in his first two starts of the season, Bello has recorded a 2.33 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 59 strikeouts in 65 2/3 stanzas. Granted, his 3.81 xFIP in this span indicates he's been lucky, but the Texas lineup has also been fortunate with an inordinately high batting average with runners in scoring position. Bello has registered at least six innings in seven of his past nine appearances, adding to his fantasy appeal.
For those in category leagues, Wednesday is an ideal chance to pad steals with the Cincinnati Reds visiting the Washington Nationals. Josiah Gray will take the ball for the home team. With 12 steals allowed, he's in a group tied for the 10th most in MLB. Meanwhile, the Reds have swiped the second most bases in the game. Jake Fraley (31.5%), TJ Friedl (22.4%), Stuart Fairchild (0.1%), Kevin Newman (1.1%) and Will Benson (2.5%) are all capable of padding their pilfers.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Spencer Torkelson (DET, 1B -- 9%) vs. Hogan Harris
Matt Vierling (DET, CF -- 1%) vs. Harris
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 9%) vs. Bryce Miller
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 20%) at Josiah Gray
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 30%) at Josiah Gray
Jarren Duran (BOS, CF -- 6%) vs. Jon Gray
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 15%) vs. Jose Berrios
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 2%) vs. Alec Marsh
Yainer Diaz (HOU, C -- 5%) vs. Chase Anderson
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 16%) at Bryan Hoeing
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Salvador Perez (KC, C -- 91%) at Pablo Lopez
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 60%) vs. Taijuan Walker
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 53%) at Lopez
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 64%) vs. Patrick Sandoval
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 60%) at Alex Cobb
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 61%) at Yu Darvish
Thairo Estrada (SF, 2B -- 66%) vs. Bryce Miller
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 77%) at Cobb
Brandon Lowe (TB, 2B -- 53%) vs. Walker
Bobby Witt Jr. (KC, SS -- 97%) at Lopez