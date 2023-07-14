Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games
By Mike Sheets
We seemingly cover Braxton Garrett (52%) in this space on a weekly basis, and that's because, despite his impressive numbers, he remains rostered in only about 50% of ESPN leagues. The Miami left-hander owns a 2.52 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 10.8 K/9 rate over his last 11 starts, allowing more than three earned runs just once during that stretch. Even though the Baltimore Orioles' offense has been above average against left-handed pitching this season, Braxton's recent track record is enough to give him the nod as a streaming option this weekend.
One of this season's most pleasant surprises, James Paxton (56%) continues to dominate on the mound. He's made 10 starts for the Boston Red Sox, delivering a 2.73 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 64 Ks across 56 frames. Odds are probably against him staying healthy for the entire second half, but fantasy managers looking to stream him don't have to look that far ahead. On Saturday, Paxton draws a Chicago Cubs lineup that's cratered over the last couple of weeks, putting up an 82 wRC+ that ranks 26th in MLB.
Although the Pittsburgh Pirates have recently called up some prospects - Henry Davis and Nick Gonzales - with hopes of sparking the offense, it hasn't worked. Over the past month, Pittsburgh's offense has been the worst in baseball, ranking last in both wRC+ (68) and wOBA (.273) while fanning 25.6% of the time. With such a favorable matchup on tap, Alex Cobb (56%), who boasts a 2.91 ERA in 16 starts this year, is a no-brainer streaming target if he's available in your league.
Because of injuries and general streakiness, Giancarlo Stanton finds himself rostered in just 50% of ESPN leagues. This is a good time to roster the veteran slugger, though, as the New York Yankees travel to Coors Field this weekend. Against Connor Seabold, who sports a 6.41 ERA in Colorado this season, Stanton is in good position to do some damage. Also take a look at DJ LeMahieu (43%), Anthony Volpe (40%), Harrison Bader (17%), and Josh Donaldson (3%) for this Coors matchup.
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled for a doubleheader on Saturday, meaning there's an opportunity for an extra game's worth of at-bats for their players. With that in mind, Bryson Stott (53%) and Brandon Marsh (11%) are candidates for the double-dip on the Phillies' side, while Jake Cronenworth (65%), Ha-Seong-Kim (30%), and Trent Grisham (3%) could suit up for both games for San Diego.
Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 49%) at Connor Seabold
Gary Sanchez (SD, C -- 5%) at Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suarez
Trent Grisham (SD, CF -- 3%) at Walker and Suarez
Anthony Volpe (NYY, SS -- 40%) at Seabold
Josh Donaldson (NYY, 3B -- 3%) at Seabold
Harrison Bader (NYY, CF -- 17%) at Seabold
William Contreras (MIL, C -- 45%) at Andrew Abbott
Edmundo Sosa (PHI, SS -- 1%) vs. Blake Snell and Travis Bergen
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 7%) at Johan Oviedo
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 16%) vs. Jake Irvin
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Eloy Jimenez (CHW, LF -- 71%) at Spencer Strider
Luis Robert Jr. (CHW, CF -- 96%) at Spencer Strider
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 77%) at Spencer Strider
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 58%) at Andrew Heaney
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 59%) vs. Framber Valdez
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 85%) vs. Zac Gallen
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 63%) at Jose Berrios
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 52%) vs. James Paxton
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 66%) vs. Braxton Garrett
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 92%) vs. Freddy Peralta