Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and how to best use the information, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games
By Mike Sheets
Kenta Maeda continues to shine, despite being rostered in only 25% of ESPN leagues. The veteran right-hander has posted a 2.47 ERA and an 11.9 K/9 in his eight starts since returning from the IL, giving up three or fewer earned runs in all of them. There's really no excuse for him to not be rostered in more leagues. That said, as long as Maeda is widely available, he remains a premiere streaming option -- and that's definitely the case on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. Since the All-Star break, the Tigers rank bottom-five in baseball in both wOBA (.290) and wRC+ (84).
There aren't a ton of quality streaming options on Thursday's eight-game slate, but James Paxton (41% rostered) is another name that deserves your attention. Not only does he sport a 3.25 ERA over his last 11 starts, but he keeps racking up the strikeouts with a 27.3 K%. Against a Kansas City Royals lineup that's struggled against left-handed pitching this season (88 wRC+, 23.8 K%), Paxton belongs on the streaming radar.
It might surprise you to learn that, over the last month, CJ Abrams (29%) has been the No. 3 player in fantasy baseball, according to the ESPN Player Rater. During that stretch, he's hit .322/.376/.504 with four homers, 11 RBIs, and 26 runs while going a perfect 18-for-18 in stolen base attempts. Yet somehow, he's not even rostered in one-third of ESPN leagues. On Thursday, Abrams draws the platoon advantage against Aaron Nola, who has not done a good job of keeping runners close (14 stolen bases allowed).
Speaking of pitchers who do a poor job of keeping baserunners honest, Noah Syndergaard and Alek Manoah are set to square off on Thursday afternoon. Both hurlers are among the league leaders in stolen bases allowed, with Syndergaard giving up 20 and Manoah allowing 13. Needless to say, if you need a boost in steals, this matchup is a good one to target. Whit Merrifield (66%), Andres Gimenez (53%), Myles Straw (3%) and Ramon Laureano (2%) are all SB threats who should be off and running if given the opportunity.
Matthew Liberatore of the St. Louis Cardinals faces his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, on Thursday. The way he's been pitching of late, he's going to have his hands full. The 23-year-old southpaw wasn't pitching particularly well in Triple-A prior to his most recent promotion (6.00 ERA over his previous three starts), and his most-recent big league outing (last Thursday) didn't go well, either (5 ER over 5 2/3 IP). With a .339/.414/.548 line allowed to right-handed batters this season, righty hitters Isaac Paredes (70%), Jose Siri (4%), Harold Ramirez (15%), and Curtis Mead (1%) are all names to target when Liberatore takes the hill on Thursday.
Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Thursday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Trevor Story (BOS, 2B -- 17%) vs. Alec Marsh
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 42%) vs. Marsh
Jarren Duran (BOS, CF -- 30%) vs. Marsh
Adam Duvall (BOS, CF -- 22%) vs. Marsh
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 9%) vs. Bryce Elder
Brandon Belt (TOR, 1B -- 2%) at Noah Syndergaard
Marcell Ozuna (ATL, LF -- 20%) at Bailey Falter
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 17%) vs. Elder
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 5%) at Reese Olson
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 34%) at Zack Littell
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Thursday
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 64%) at Aaron Nola
Tommy Edman (STL, 2B -- 71%) at Littell
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 58%) at Nola
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 60%) at Dean Kremer
Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 64%) vs. Patrick Corbin
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 85%) at Falter
Willson Contreras (STL, C -- 74%) at Littell
Ryan Mountcastle (BAL, 1B -- 58%) vs. Hunter Brown
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 50%) at James Paxton
Alejandro Kirk (TOR, C -- 52%) at Syndergaard