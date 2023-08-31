Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

By Todd Zola

Friday marks the beginning of Labor Day weekend. It's also the day MLB rosters expand by two to 28. Perhaps most importantly, it's the final Friday of the regular season in ESPN head-to-head leagues. Time is running out for those needing a win to clinch a playoff berth.

Action gets underway early at 1:10 PM ET with the first game of a day-night doubleheader featuring the Cincinnati Reds hosting the Chicago Cubs in the Great American Ballpark. The twin bill has major playoff implications with the Cubs trying to chase down the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers and the Reds aiming to get back in the NL wild card chase. Both starting pitchers are viable streaming options, but they carry risk in such a hitter-friendly locale. Jordan Wicks (5.7% rostered) will be making his second career start for the Cubs. In his debut, the 23-year-old southpaw fanned nine in five frames, limiting the Pittsburgh Pirates to one run on two hits. Despite the favorable venue, the Reds offense have posted below average numbers with a lefty on the hill.

Graham Ashcraft (28.2%) will take the ball for the home team. The 25-year-old right-hander has recorded 10 quality starts in his last 11 outings, including his past six. He's only fanned 53 in those 71 2/3 innings, but a fortunate .244 BABIP in that span has buoyed a 2.39 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over this stretch. Even the Ashcraft is at home, and seemingly in a groove, he's more vulnerable to a subpar outing, and Wicks has a higher strikeout potential. It's close, but heads up, the steaming edge goes to Wicks. Truth be told, overall Friday is not ideal for those looking to fortify their fantasy squad via streaming pitchers. The top option is on a team making headlines this week as Patrick Sandoval (30.3%) will get the ball for the Los Angeles Angels in their road tilt with the Oakland Athletics. The 26-year-old southpaw has taken a couple of steps back this season as he's sporting the lowest strikeout rate and highest walk rate of his career. However, facing the Athletics has proven to be a panacea for many hurlers this season. Facing lefties, Oakland's offense checks in with the third lowest wOBA in the league. They also are one of the least patient clubs, which bodes well for Sandoval and his control lapses.

Speaking of teams serving as elixirs, James Paxton (28.7%) and the Boston Red Sox are coming off a three-game sweep by the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, all but extinguishing their flickering playoff hopes. For the Red Sox to get back into the wild card chase, they will need to take advantage of a weekend series in Kauffman Stadium against the Kansas City Royals. Paxton has sputtered in his past two outings, yielding 10 runs in 81/3 innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Astros. He should be able to get back on track facing a lineup with fifth lowest wOBA and 11th highest strikeout rate with a left-hander on the hill.

Eury Perez (51.1%) is rostered in slightly more than half of ESPN leagues, but due to the importance of this fantasy week, and the lack of other options on Friday's docket, it merits checking Perez's availability. It's clear the Marlins plan on limiting the prized rookie's workload, but the 20-year-old right-hander has been very pitch efficient in his last two outings as both have registered as quality starts. Perez will take on a surprisingly productive Washinton Nationals club, but Perez has proven matchup-proof, even after starting just 15 games in his fledgling major league career.