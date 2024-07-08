Open Extended Reactions

Don't overlook Erick Fedde

At 26-66, the Chicago White Sox currently own the worst record in baseball, sitting 32 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Not surprisingly, the Sox are expected to be big sellers at the trade deadline later this month. Left-hander Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert are the two biggest names we'll likely hear discussed a lot in the coming weeks, but don't overlook the market for righty Erick Fedde.

Fedde, 31, reinvented himself after spending the 2023 season pitching in South Korea, and he has been a strong asset for the team this year, pitching to a 3.13 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 18 starts and 106⅓ innings. He's also consistently pitched deep into games, lasting six or more innings in nine of his last 11 starts.

Although Fedde's 8.0 K/9 rate has limited his ceiling as a fantasy option this season, he's been a quality streamer for most of 2024, and that's the case again on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins. The Twins' offense has been tough on right-handed pitching in 2024, but without Royce Lewis, who recently landed on the injured list with a groin injury, the sledding will be a little easier. Available in 50% of ESPN leagues, Fedde is worth streaming consideration if you have an empty roster spot.

Everything else you need to know for Tuesday

In news we didn't see coming, Jake Irvin (53% rostered in ESPN leagues) has been the second-best starting pitcher in fantasy baseball over the past month, according to the ESPN Player Rater. Dating back to April 29, he has posted a 2.18 ERA over 13 starts, with multiple double-digit strikeout performances. While the Mets offense has been hot of late, Irvin had no trouble shutting them down in his last outing, when he fired eight shutout innings with eight Ks and only one hit allowed. Bet on the Nationals righty again on Tuesday.

You wouldn't know it from his 11% rostered percentage, but Michael Wacha has been on a roll of late. Over his past eight starts, he has produced a 2.31 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 46 ⅔ frames. He's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in all eight of those starts. That success should continue on Tuesday against the Cardinals, whose offense has been roughly average (102 wRC+) over the last month.

Although Dean Kremer (19%) has delivered less start-to-start consistency than Wacha this season, he does provide more strikeout upside. The Orioles right-hander sports a 9.3 K/9 rate, and he has racked up eight or more punchouts in three of his past six outings. On Tuesday, he matches up nicely against a Chicago Cubs lineup that's striking out at a 25.2% clip over the last 30 days (the fourth-highest mark in baseball), putting him on the streaming radar if you're needing Ks.

It should come as no surprise that the Tigers' Kenta Maeda is one of the hurlers we want to target Tuesday. Not only does the veteran right-hander carry a 6.71 ERA across 15 starts, but he's coming off his worst performance of the season, a nine-run pummeling at the hands of the Twins his last time out. Maeda has been particularly susceptible to righty batters, who are slashing .313/.362/.588 against him in 2024. Streaming Guardians batters and stacking them in DFS should pay off here.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Reliever report

Hitting report

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday