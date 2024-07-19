Open Extended Reactions

Unlucky Lopez

Minnesota Twins SP Pablo Lopez was drafted as a staff ace, but most consider him to be one of the biggest disappointments of the first half. Yes, a 5.11 ERA is much higher than anticipated. Lopez's fantasy managers don't care about his 3.21 xFIP and 3.20 SIERA. Both are career lows, indicating Lopez is throwing the ball better than in any other season. He's just not getting the commensurate outcomes.

The main culprits are a low 65.5% LOB mark and a bloated 15.8% HR/FB. Everything else checks out at an elite level. Lopez's 22.6% K-BB% is eighth highest among qualified starters. That's ace-like quality.

His 121 strikeouts are tied for 14th most in MLB, and his eight wins are tied for 18th most. Lopez's WHIP is 32nd lowest. Sure, a staff anchor should boast a lower WHIP, but 32nd is not terrible. In fact, Lopez has been an asset in three of the four categories used in rotisserie scoring. Even so, Lopez's inflated ERA lands him a lowly 133rd on the ESPN Player Rater.

Lopez is still rostered in 93.1% of ESPN leagues, indicating most are aware that he's pitched much better than appearances. Still, checking on his availability in a trade could prove fruitful. Lopez enjoys a favorable matchup coming out of the break as he and the Twins entertain the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers are effective facing right-handers, but their power plummets on the road -- and the chief way for Lopez to regain his old form is to keep the ball in the yard.

Everything else you need to know for Saturday

Saturday's action doesn't get underway until 3:07 p.m. ET. With most rotations reset after the Midsummer Classic, the inventory of available streamers is lower than usual, but there are a few.

The highest ranked streaming candidate is Detroit Tigers SP Reese Olson (24.3% rostered in ESPN leagues). He doesn't enjoy the most favorable matchup with a road affair against the Toronto Blue Jays, but Olson has been one of the Tigers' few bright spots over the first half. His 3.30 ERA is just a tad lucky as shown by a 3.59 xFIP and a 3.82 SIERA. Still, those estimators are both well below league average, so even if Olson regresses to his skills level, he's a fantasy asset. The Blue Jays offense ranks mid-pack with a right-hander on the hill.

Let's bend the rules a tad and feature Philadelphia Phillies SP Cristopher Sanchez (53.6% rostered) since he's barely over the 50% threshold. Sanchez will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, which is a more favorable pitching venue than Sanchez's home on the other side of the Keystone State. The 27-year-old lefty has surrendered just two homers over 103 1/3 innings this season. The Pirates' HR rate facing lefties is below average.

Last weekend, New York Mets SP Jose Quintana (16.3% rostered) drew a strong recommendation, but he failed to deliver at home against the underwhelming Colorado Rockies lineup. On Saturday, Quintana enjoys another favorable matchup in South Beach against the Miami Marlins. Prior to yielding four homers to the Rockies last time out, Quintana had surrendered only two long balls in his prior 34 frames. He was coming off a pair of seven scoreless-inning stints. Promising another would be overly optimistic, but Quintana should rebound as he is squaring off against the lineup sporting the league's lowest wOBA versus left-handers.

Tyler Anderson (34.9% rostered) was the Los Angeles Angels' All-Star representative, though he didn't even get into the game. Maybe AL All-Star manager Bruce Bochy knew Anderson's 2.97 ERA was "smoke and mirrors" as demonstrated by his 5.02 xFIP and 5.09 SIERA. Anderson's .228 BABIP and 82.3% LOB are masking a poor 7.1% K-BB%. This space is usually utilized for streaming recommendations, but it can also be used to identify games which should be avoided. Anderson has a road date with the Oakland Athletics -- typically an invitation to use the opposing starting pitcher. However, this one has the feel of a "trap game" since Anderson is ripe for regression. Plus, the Athletics have the league's highest HR rate with a southpaw on the hill.

