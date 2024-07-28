Open Extended Reactions

Flaherty will get you everywhere

Well, maybe not everywhere, but there are some playoff contenders hoping Detroit Tigers SP Jack Flaherty can help them get to the postseason. Flaherty is slated to pitch Monday, but there are rumors the right-hander could be traded at the deadline for the second straight season.

Rotation mate Tarik Skubal is garnering most of the accolades, including Cy Young Award buzz, but Flaherty is boasting slightly better skills. Skubal sports a 30.0% strikeout rate compared to 32.0% for Flaherty. Skubal's 4.7% walk rate is impressive, but Flaherty's 4.6% mark is a tick lower. The only skills separation between the two hurlers is Flaherty has yielded a few more homers, buoyed by a high 16.3% fly ball-rate.

Another difference is durability. Skubal has compiled 130 innings over 21 starts with Flaherty managing 106 1/3 frames over 18 outings. Twice before the break, Flaherty needed an injection for back pain. The treatment was effective both times, but it is of some concern that they were even necessary.

After Flaherty's struggles the past few seasons, the extent of his success in 2024 must be considered a surprise. That said, it is fully supported by his underlying metrics, rendering Flaherty a trade target for fantasy managers as well as MLB clubs with playoff aspirations. Point out the injury risk to hopefully lower the cost of acquisition.

Everything else you need to know for Monday

