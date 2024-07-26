Open Extended Reactions

Double the Fun

The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies will play a single admission doubleheader on Saturday, adding icing to an already loaded slate. The games are in Oracle Park, which takes away some of the benefits to batters, but there are still ample reasons to look to the twin bill to fortify fantasy lineups.

The Giants are giving the nod to SP Blake Snell (73.6% rostered) in the opener. Even though he's only available in around one of four ESPN leagues, it's worth checking. The 2023 NL Cy Young Award winner has turned his season around with three straight solid outings, collecting a quality start over the last two.

The Rockies tote the eighth lowest wOBA and second highest strikeout rate on the road versus left-handers. The Rockies are even weaker facing righties with the fourth worst wOBA and third highest strikeout rate away from home against righthanders. This renders lands Giants SP Hayden Birdsong (2.9% rostered in ESPN leagues) among the top steaming options on the ledger.

The Giants will be favored for both ends of the doubleheader, yielding more of a chance for their relievers to log saves and holds. Camilo Doval is the Giants closer with 18 saves in 21 chances. Ryan Walker (5.4% rostered) has arguably pitched better than Doval. He has 18 holds along with 65 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings. Tyler Rogers leads the club with 20 holds, but he has notched just 34 punchouts in 48 2/3 innings. The Giants are also the better targets for batters as they deploy platoons at many positions, and the Rockies will likely send a pair of righties to the hill.

The best options to appear twice are 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (4.9% rostered), OF Micheal Conforto (13.1% rostered) and SS/OF Tyler Fitzgerald (12.4% rostered). Saturday's action begins at 3:07 p.m. ET with the first of five matinees, which included the 7:05 p.m. ET start of the doubleheader.

Everything else you need to know for Saturday

Snell is the day's top ranked starter, with the next three all checking in as possible streaming selections. Heading the list is Atlanta Braves SP Spencer Schwellenbach (9.6% rostered). Schwellenbach will toe the rubber in Citi Field for an NL East tussle with the New York Mets. The rookie is coming off a start in which he fanned a career-high eight hitters in six innings, but he also surrendered four homers. Schwellenbach should benefit from working in the top pitching venue in the league while facing a Mets offense whose production is below average at home.

Next up is Seattle Mariners SP Bryan Woo (38.7% rostered). Woo draws a weak Chicago White Sox lineup, albeit on the road. Woo is still trying to return to the form he exhibited before missing time with a hamstring injury. He displayed progress in his first start after the break, limiting the Houston Astros to two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, fanning five while issuing no walks. Woo is in a great spot to build on the effort since he's facing the team with the league's poorest wOBA versus right-handers.

Cincinnati Reds SP Andrew Abbott (31.2%) draws a road start against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have seemingly thrown in the towel after dealing OF Randy Arozarena to the Mariners. The trade benefits the lefty-throwing Abbott since Arozarena was one of the Rays top right-handed batters. Abbott hasn't pitched as well as his 3.19 ERA suggests as indicated by his 4.92 xFIP, 4.87 SIERA and 18.5% strikeout rate. However, Abbott has recorded three quality starts in his last four outings.

Arizona Diamondbacks SP Brandon Pfaadt (36.3% rostered) is quietly enjoying a solid sophomore season. His strikeout and walk rate are like last season's marks, but he's yielding homers at half the pace of last year. On Saturday, Pfaadt has a home date with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates sport the third lowest wOBA versus right-handers, fueled by the seventh worst home run rate in that scenario.

