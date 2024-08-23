Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers could field an entire rotation with the number of starting pitchers they currently have on the injured list. Tyler Glasnow is the latest addition after landing on the IL last week with right elbow tendinitis. Fortunately, Clayton Kershaw, who returned from the injured list in late July, appears healthy and is rounding into form.

Kershaw has made five starts since returning, posting a 2.63 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 24 frames. After failing to log more than 4⅔ innings in his first three outings, he has managed at least 5⅔ stanzas in each of his past two turns, including six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals his last time out. Although the strikeouts haven't necessarily been there (7.1 K/9), he's shown good control (2.2 BB/9) while avoiding barrels (2.7%).

As Kershaw continues to assert himself, his rostered percentage is likely to increase in the coming weeks, but for now he's still available in north of 50% of ESPN leagues. Take advantage of this opportunity and grab him for Saturday's home start versus a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that's been sputtering since the All-Star break, recording a 91 wRC+ and an elevated 25.5% strikeout rate.

Everything else you need to know for Saturday

The Rockies present a great matchup for Yankees righty Marcus Stroman. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Snell is on some kind of heater. Since the beginning of July, the Giants lefty has produced a 1.03 ERA and 0.69 WHIP over eight starts while fanning 70 in 52⅓ innings. According to the ESPN Player rater, he's been the No. 2 fantasy starter during the past month. With a Saturday matchup against a Seattle Mariners team that's striking out at a 26.8% clip against lefties this year, Snell is a good bet to hit double-digit Ks for the fifth time in six starts. Pay up in DFS.

Marcus Stroman (45% rostered in ESPN leagues) also finds himself with a favorable matchup, taking the rubber against the Colorado Rockies. Away from Coors Field, the Rockies sport the worst strikeout rate in baseball (27.8%) and the second-worst wRC+ (78). Stroman, who has held opponents to three or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts, should be a popular streamer on Saturday.

Another streaming candidate to consider is Colin Rea (35%), who has a road date with the Oakland A's. Outside of a blowup start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander has held opponents scoreless in three of his past four starts, culminating in a 2.75 ERA and 9.8 K/9 over his last six outings. Rea will also get a significant park upgrade here, as he trades in American Family Field for the Oakland Coliseum, one of the worst parks in MLB for homers.

In terms of bats, take a look at Cincinnati Reds hitters against Jake Woodford, our lowest-ranked hurler of the day. The righty owns an ugly 6.67 ERA across five starts this season, with a 4.59 mark for his career. There are multiple Reds bats in play here, including TJ Friedl (32%), Tyler Stephenson (29%), and Jonathan India (27%), all of whom are widely available.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday

Reliever report

Hitting report

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Saturday

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Saturday