Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
Both Sides of the Fence
If Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora stays true to his word, history will be made on Monday when the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays resume their suspended game from July 26. Danny Jansen was behind the plate for the Blue Jays. In fact, he was at the plate in the top of the second when the game was suspended.
Soon thereafter, Jansen was traded to the Red Sox. Reese McGuire was the Red Sox catcher on July 26 but he's since been released. A quirk in the rules allows Jansen to replace McGuire.
Joel Youngblood is the answer to the trivia question, "Who is the only MLB player to play, and get a hit for two different teams on the same day?" Soon, Jansen will be the answer to, "Who is in the only MLB player to appear for both teams in the same game?"
The narrative could have been even better. Jansen was one strike away from possibly framing a pitch to have himself called out on strikes. The count is 0-1, so the plate appearance will be credited to Jansen's substitute. If there were two strikes, a punchout would have been charged to Jansen.
Commissioner services will handle the stats from resumption in varying manners. In standard ESPN leagues, none of the stats from Monday night will be included in the standings. The action from July 26 counted that scoring period, but Monday's stats essentially don't exist in standard ESPN leagues. The policy is outlined here.
As of Sunday afternoon, neither squad has announced pitching plans for the suspended game, scheduled to commence at 2:05 p.m. ET. The Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the hill for the regularly scheduled tilt at 7:10 p.m. ET, while the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios.
Aside from the rest of the suspended contest, there are 11 games on the Monday docket, including a day-night double header with the Cleveland Guardians hosting the Kansas City Royals. The opener kicks off the day's action at 1:10 p.m. ET.
Everything else you need to know for Monday
The top streamer on the ledger comes in just under the cutoff with the Tampa Bay Rays giving the nod to Ryan Pepiot (49.4% rostered in ESPN leagues). Pepiot will face the Seattle Mariners on the road. The Mariners boast the best pitching in the league, but their offense is below average, in part due to the league's highest strikeout rate. Pepiot isn't dominant, but in the two starts since coming off the IL, he fanned 10 over 11 1/3 frames.
Next up is another hurler barely making the rostership cut with New York Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes (44.9% rostered) taking on the Washington Nationals in Nationals Park. The home crowd will be treated to the debut of top prospect OF Dylan Crews. The right-handed hitting rookie will hope to spark a lineup with the fifth worst wOBA facing left-handed pitching.
Speaking of debuts, the Detroit Tigers are set to promote 24-year-old RHP Ty Madden to start on the road against the Chicago White Sox. Madden has logged 18 starts, spanning 79 innings for Triple-A Toledo. He has fanned an impressive 102 batters, but he's walked 40. Madden has also yielded 100 hits, including 17 long balls, resulting in a 7.97 ERA and 1.77 WHIP. Even so, Madden's strikeout potential puts him in play facing the league's least potent offense.
Using hitters in Coors Field is Pavlovian. It's one of those, "It goes without saying," sort of things. So why am I about to focus on Miami Marlins hitters when it should be obvious? Usually, there are only a handful of players hitting in the bottom of the order widely available for pickup. Xavier Edwards leads the Marlins with a 51.6% rostership. Everyone else is available in more than half of all ESPN leagues. Furthermore, the Marlins are set to embark on a four-game series, giving you an extra chance to take advantage of the best hitting venue in MLB. Jake Burger (46.1% rostered) is a must add and he's eligible at 1B and 3B. Everyone else is available in at least 96% of ESPN leagues. The prime targets are 1B/3B Jonah Bride (4.2% rostered), OF Derek Hill (.2% rostered), newly promoted 2B/OF Connor Norby (1.6% rostered) and SS/2B/OF Otto Lopez (.8% rostered).
Starting pitcher rankings for Monday
Reliever report
Hitting report
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Monday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Michael Massey (KC, 2B -- 2%) at Logan Allen and Joey Cantillo
Jake Burger (MIA, 3B -- 46%) at Ryan Feltner
Oneil Cruz (PIT, SS -- 50%) vs. Jameson Taillon
Freddy Fermin (KC, C -- 2%) at Allen and Cantillo
Jhonkensy Noel (CLE, LF -- 4%) vs. Cole Ragans and Alec Marsh
Jesus Sanchez (MIA, RF -- 1%) at Ryan Feltner
Dairon Blanco (KC, LF -- 1%) at Allen and Cantillo
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, 1B -- 7%) vs. Ty Madden
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 30%) at Mitchell Parker
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 27%) vs. Edward Cabrera
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Monday
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 52%) at Zack Wheeler
Cal Raleigh (SEA, C -- 81%) vs. Ryan Pepiot
Randy Arozarena (SEA, LF -- 74%) vs. Pepiot
Jose Altuve (HOU, 2B -- 100%) at Wheeler
Yandy Diaz (TB, 1B -- 79%) at Bryce Miller
Bryson Stott (PHI, 2B -- 78%) vs. Justin Verlander
Anthony Volpe (NYY, SS -- 73%) at Mitchell Parker
Yainer Diaz (HOU, C -- 92%) at Wheeler
CJ Abrams (WSH, SS -- 91%) vs. Nestor Cortes
Julio Rodriguez (SEA, CF -- 90%) vs. Pepiot