Both Sides of the Fence

If Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora stays true to his word, history will be made on Monday when the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays resume their suspended game from July 26. Danny Jansen was behind the plate for the Blue Jays. In fact, he was at the plate in the top of the second when the game was suspended.

Soon thereafter, Jansen was traded to the Red Sox. Reese McGuire was the Red Sox catcher on July 26 but he's since been released. A quirk in the rules allows Jansen to replace McGuire.

Joel Youngblood is the answer to the trivia question, "Who is the only MLB player to play, and get a hit for two different teams on the same day?" Soon, Jansen will be the answer to, "Who is in the only MLB player to appear for both teams in the same game?"

The narrative could have been even better. Jansen was one strike away from possibly framing a pitch to have himself called out on strikes. The count is 0-1, so the plate appearance will be credited to Jansen's substitute. If there were two strikes, a punchout would have been charged to Jansen.

Commissioner services will handle the stats from resumption in varying manners. In standard ESPN leagues, none of the stats from Monday night will be included in the standings. The action from July 26 counted that scoring period, but Monday's stats essentially don't exist in standard ESPN leagues. The policy is outlined here.

As of Sunday afternoon, neither squad has announced pitching plans for the suspended game, scheduled to commence at 2:05 p.m. ET. The Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the hill for the regularly scheduled tilt at 7:10 p.m. ET, while the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios.

Aside from the rest of the suspended contest, there are 11 games on the Monday docket, including a day-night double header with the Cleveland Guardians hosting the Kansas City Royals. The opener kicks off the day's action at 1:10 p.m. ET.

