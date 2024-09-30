Open Extended Reactions

All eyes on Truist Field

The consequences are now clear and there will be a meaningful doubleheader between the host Atlanta Braves and guest New York Mets on Monday. Action begins on ESPN2 at 1:10 p.m. ET with a 40-minute break between contests. Both games will count in ESPN Fantasy leagues.

Both clubs are playing to make the playoffs and extend their 2024 season. A split of the two games will result in both the Braves and Mets moving on to the Wild Card round. If either team sweeps the pair of Monday games, then they advance as the No. 5 seed and the Arizona Diamondbacks, who can do nothing more than spectate, will sneak into the post-season as the No. 6 seed.

The No. 5 seed heads to Petco Park for a Tuesday matchup with the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, the No. 6 seed will travel to American Family Field, where the Milwaukee Brewers await.

The expected pitchers are RHP Luis Severino and RHP Tylor Megill for the Mets and LHP Chris Sale and RHP Spencer Schwellenbach for the Braves. However, depending on who wins the first game of the afternoon, that team may decide to save their second starter for use down the road.

Betting tip of the day: The Braves are favored to win the opener of today's doubleheader with the Mets, and I agree, mostly due to home field advantage and Schwellbach having an edge on Megill, as illustrated in today's Starting Pitcher Rankings. The money line is unappealing (-155), so I'm pivoting to the Braves and the -1.5 run line (+140).

