Fantasy basketball draft guide: Rankings, mock drafts, sleepers, projections and analysis

You can build around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season (0:57)

Whether you are dipping your toes into fantasy basketball for the first time or are a longtime fantasy hoops veteran, the 2023-24 ESPN Fantasy Basketball draft kit has everything you need to crush your drafts.

From rankings and profiles to sleepers, breakouts and busts, we've got you covered from every angle, all in one convenient place.

Rankings and Projections

Top 150 H2H points rankings

André Snellings ranks his top 150 players for fantasy basketball leagues that use head-to-head points scoring systems.

Top 150 H2H categories rankings

Eric Moody reveals his top 150 players for fantasy basketball leagues that use head-to-head categories scoring systems.

Sortable player projections

Every point, rebound, steal, 3-pointer, block, turnover, steal, shot and free throw taken makes a difference in fantasy. We have them all projected for you right here.

Mock drafts

10-team, head-to-head points (Oct. 6)

Some new names have moved into the first round this season.

Strategy and advice

André Snellings' ultimate draft board

André Snellings crunches the numbers and highlights the best spots to draft key players throughout your fantasy basketball draft.

Sleepers, breakouts and busts

Which fantasy basketball players are going to exceed expectations? Who will flop the hardest? Who is ready to take things to an elite level? Our experts identify their picks.

Eric Karabell's 'Do Draft' list

Which players should you try to land in your fantasy basketball draft? Eric Karabell highlights the ones who should be on your radar.

Eric Karabell's 'Do Not Draft' list

Winning your fantasy basketball league means making the right picks while avoiding the wrong ones. Karabell cuts through the hype to bring you the players he's avoiding this year.

Players who can make or break your draft

Who are the biggest risk/reward players in fantasy basketball drafts this season? Steve Alexander identifies his top 10.

10 sleepers to target in drafts

Jim McCormick identifies players falling outside the top 100 picks in ESPN leagues who have a chance to be solid fantasy contributors this season.

Six rookies to draft and eight others to keep an eye on

André Snellings breaks down the top rookies in the NBA from a fantasy perspective and identifies others to watch heading into the 2023-24 season.

Seven position battles to watch leading up to the NBA season

Eric Moody details which jobs are still up for grabs around the NBA and how they can impact fantasy values.

What are the new fantasy values for Lillard, Holiday, Ayton and Nurkic?

With Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton and Jusuf Nurkic all on the move, André Snellings takes a look at how the blockbuster NBA trade impacts each of their fantasy values.

Why you shouldn't pass on Anthony Edwards or Jaren Jackson Jr. in fantasy drafts

Edwards and Jackson aren't being drafted as top-5 picks, but don't be surprised if they end the season as top-5 fantasy players. Our experts explain.

Six players ready to make a big leap in year two

André Snellings reviews the top sophomores that fantasy managers should keep an eye out for in fantasy basketball drafts this season.

Other helpful tips

10 tips to help you win your fantasy basketball league

Andre Snellings lays out what it takes to put yourself in the best position to win your fantasy basketball league ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The pros and cons of points, roto and category leagues

Which fantasy basketball scoring format should you play? Jim McCormick breaks down the most popular options so you can choose for yourself.

Tools

Create a league | Get the league back together | Join a league

Create, reactivate or join a league today!

Mock draft lobby

Take part in some mock drafts to work out the kinks before your real ones. Practice makes perfect.

Average draft position/live draft results

Get a leg up on your opponents by knowing where each player is being selected in ESPN drafts so you can get the best value possible.

ESPN Fantasy Basketball 101 - How to play

Thinking about trying out fantasy basketball for the first time this season? Here is everything you need to know so you can join in on the fun.

Analytics glossary

Wondering what things such as eFG%, pace, usage rate and CARMELO mean? Seth Walder explains each notable NBA advanced analytics term so you can make the most of them in fantasy.