The second week of the NBA season is behind us, and some fascinating statistical trends have already jumped out. It's worth paying close attention, because what's happening now could shape the early-season landscape.

That's what this column is about. We'll start with a high-altitude view of the league and then zoom in on the details that matter.

We have to talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's off to a historic start this season. Monday marked his sixth straight game with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, the second-longest streak to start a season in league history. He's averaged 34.0 points per game on 68.1% shooting through six contests. How has that translated to fantasy? Antetokounmpo has averaged 67.1 FPPG per game over that stretch.

Elsewhere, Cade Cunningham continues to put himself in the company of NBA greats. Over his past three games, he's been outstanding as a top-three fantasy producer, averaging 28.0 points, 12.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. His performance against Orlando on Oct. 29 was his most impressive yet, as he became the first player in Pistons history to record at least 30 points, 10 assists, three steals and three blocks in a game. Over the past 10 seasons, only Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and James Harden have reached those thresholds.

Finally, let's not overlook the hot start of Luka Doncic, whose triple-double on Sunday was his third since joining the Lakers last season and the 83rd of his career, ranking seventh all time. Doncic became the first player in NBA history to average at least 40.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists through his first four games of a season. He's put up 70.3 fantasy points per game so far.

It's been a wild start to the season, and it's only just beginning. Here are five things you should know moving forward.

Ja Morant's aggressiveness and efficiency are missing

Morant has a reputation for attacking the basket with electric speed, creativity and body control, using hesitations and crossovers to glide past defenders. This area of his game has been lacking so far in 2025-26; Morant is currently on pace for career lows in direct drives per 100 possessions, points per game on drives, field goal percentage (39.3%) and minutes (28.5 MPG).

That decline mirrors the growing tension between Morant and the Grizzlies. After a one-game suspension for conduct deemed detrimental to the team, he returned Monday with 18 points and 10 assists in a loss to Detroit but offered little emotion or insight postgame. When asked if he still felt joy playing basketball, his curt answer, "No," said everything.

Once known for his fearless rim attacks and swagger, Morant has looked hesitant and detached, settling for jumpers rather than dominating the paint. For a player whose game was built on aggression and creativity, the numbers and the body language tell a story of a superstar searching for his spark again.

Alex Sarr is playing like a top-25 fantasy option

The Wizards' rebuild has found its centerpiece in Sarr. After an up and down rookie season, the No. 2 overall pick from 2024 has averaged 17.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 2.1 BPG so far this season, and doing it efficiently, shooting 52.7% from the field and 81.0% from the free throw line. The 20-year-old is producing 41.0 fantasy points in just 27.3 MPG, and currently ranks in the top 15 on ESPN's Player Rater.

What stands out most is how complete his game has become. Sarr's improved decision-making and passing have turned him into a legitimate facilitator and elite rim protection makes him a top-25 fantasy value. He's now finishing efficiently and controlling the paint.

For a franchise that has spent years searching for direction, Sarr represents tangible progress. He's a 7-footer with guard skills who's living up to his draft hype in season two. If Sarr keeps improving, the Wizards may have found their long-term cornerstone and fantasy managers a breakout star.

Ryan Rollins is doing what we expected from Kevin Porter Jr.

Rollins has gone from an afterthought in fantasy drafts to arguably the top waiver-wire pickup of the season. After beginning the year unrostered in most leagues, he's exploded since taking over as the Bucks' starting point guard for the injured Porter. Over his past three games, Rollins has averaged 43.5 fantasy points while shooting an incredible 62.3% from the field and 61.1% from deep. While those numbers aren't sustainable, they are encouraging.

What makes Rollins so valuable isn't just his scoring, it's his fit. Playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rollins pushes the pace, defends and moves the ball quickly, keeping Milwaukee's offense flowing while adding a defensive edge the Bucks lacked. Even with Porter expected to return in in a month, Rollins' production, poise and chemistry with Giannis make it hard to imagine him leaving the starting lineup. For fantasy managers, this isn't a short-term add, it's a potential league-winning pickup that's helped transform Milwaukee's rotation and fantasy rosters.

Jrue Holiday is turning back the clock in Portland

Holiday has been one of the biggest surprises of the early season. After being an afterthought in drafts and left on the waiver wire on many leagues due to age and reduced usage in Boston, the 35-year-old appears to be rejuvenated in Portland. He's putting up 40.0 fantasy points per game in 32.6 MPG, contributing across every category with points, assists, rebounds, steals and threes while shooting 46.9% from the field.

Holiday also has put up career-high 8.3 APG, reestablishing himself as a true lead guard. Holiday's leadership and control have stabilized a Trail Blazers offense that ranked near the bottom of the league last year and now sits 15th in offensive rating. Once considered a depth flier or bench stash, he's become a nightly stat-stuffing producer. It's worth watching how much Scoot Henderson (hamstring) cuts into Holiday's minutes and overall production once he returns in the next month or so, but until then it's worth riding Holiday's hot start to the season.

Jonathan Kuminga's breakout looks sustainable

Kuminga has finally arrived. After years of flashes and frustration, the fifth-year forward has earned a permanent starting role for the Warriors, and this time, it looks like it's here to stay. He's averaged 31.1 fantasy points and a career-high 31.0 MPG so far this season, while his 53.5% 3-point shooting also marks a career best. Kuminga's improved rebounding, shot selection and playmaking have provided steady boosts to his fantasy value, but his biggest impact isn't quantifiable. His fit within the Warriors' rotation is invaluable, especially given the age and mileage of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green. This is a player who was once searching for a place in Steve Kerr's rotation, and now he has it.

His defense against elite scorers has become a major asset, and the Warriors' spacing concerns from last season have vanished thanks to his maturity and smarter shot profile. Still just 23, Kuminga's blend of athleticism, defense and developing perimeter game suggests he may finally be delivering the breakout season fantasy managers have long hoped to see.