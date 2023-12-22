Bangers and blockers: Fantasy hockey pickups to add hits and blocks

Open Extended Reactions

It often isn't just about putting up the points. In ESPN.com standard NHL fantasy leagues, and all others that reward physical play, hits and blocked-shots offer substantial value. Not only in head-to-head category battles, but in all forms of fantasy competition. In that rough and tough view, here's a handful of skaters, available for pickup to some degree, who might bolster your roster beyond scoring numbers. The best of which do some of that too.

Bangers

Tom Wilson, F, Washington Capitals: A physical menace since entering the league in 2013, Wilson can always be counted on to bang away at opposing skaters, if occasionally in more questionable fashion. He also contributes to the scoresheet often. Presently skating on a scoring line and top power play with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome, the 29-year-old already has 10 goals and eight assists on 89 shots. While he isn't putting up Evander Kane or Brady Tkachuk hits/production combo numbers, Wilson's additional fantasy charm lies in his availability. There's a solid chance he's there for the grabbing in your own league. A worthwhile action, especially if Ovechkin kicks it up a scoring gear, as anticipated. The Capitals' agitator is also good for an exceptional number of penalty minutes, season in and out.

Owen Tippett, F, Philadelphia Flyers: Did you know that Tippett leads the Flyers in shots on net? Travis Konecky would have been my guess. But more to our present point of interest, he's also spooling up his physical play in grand fashion. After registering 13 hits through his first 19 games, the fella they call "Red Lettuce" (guess why) has 37 in his past 13. That's a colossal swing. One meriting investment in all fantasy leagues that prize such contact. Especially since Tippett is due a bump in scoring after a rather inconsistent first stretch. Skating on a scoring line with Morgan Frost and Bobby Brink, and secondary power play, the points will come with more regularity. Check to see if the 24-year-old is available in your own checking-friendly fantasy league.

Matthew Knies, F, Toronto Maple Leafs: While I cautioned against expecting too much fantasy fodder from the Leafs rookie in his inaugural (full) NHL season only one week ago, allow for a softening of that warning in leagues that count hits at a premium. After a less physical start to 2023-24, Knies is averaging 2.9 hits/game since the end of November. In fact, he's looking more and more comfortable - in all aspects of competition - all of the time. Perhaps a small boost in production isn't too big an ask either, considering the 21-year-old is skating on a forward line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander. At minimum, he merits closer fantasy attention to start the 2024 calendar year.

Radko Gudas, D, Anaheim Ducks: If the sheer intensity of on-ice contact was somehow measured and rewarded in fantasy competition, Gudas would be rostered across the board. The Anaheim defender likes to hit his opponents hard. However, he also likes to hit them often, which does come into play as a counted and compensated stat. Toss in more scoring numbers than you might expect - five goals and four assists on 44 shots through 31 games - along with an average of two blocked shots/contest, and you've got yourself a well-rounded fantasy tough guy. One who can give you a real edge in head-to-head category leagues.

See also: Lawson Crouse, F, Arizona Coyotes

Blockers

Cam York, D, Philadelphia Flyers: How about a defender who blocks a good number of shots and also contributes with the extra skater? Meet Cam York, who sits one blocked-shot short of leader Nick Seeler this past month and anchors a Flyers' power-play unit. No surprise then that York is leading Philadelphia's blue line with an average of 2.3 fantasy points/game since Nov. 19.

Jake Middleton, D, Minnesota Wild: A titch inconsistent in the shot-blocking department - seven the other night in Seattle/zero in Boston this past Tuesday - Middleton boasts greater value as a long-term asset in deeper leagues, where peaks and valleys in performance level off. Another well-rounded physical fantasy commodity, the 27-year-old also leads Minnesota's blue line in hits, with 46 on the season. Twelve points ain't nothing either. And know that the Wild defender is seeing a significant bump in minutes while Jared Spurgeon recuperates - for however long that absence lasts.

Connor Murphy, D, Chicago Blackhawks: After falling a bit behind his usual pace this past season, the 11-year veteran is back to his usual - at least since 2019 - shot-blocking business with reassuring regularity. Unrelenting in this department, Murphy is averaging 2.6 blocked-shots/game. While not at an elite "Jacob Trouba" level, not too far off. Also, similarly to Trouba, Murphy likes to throw his body around more than the average defender, bolstering his fantasy value. However, unlike the Rangers' blueliner, Murphy remains widely available across the ESPN.com fantasy hockey universe. He's worth rostering in deeper leagues.