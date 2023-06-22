Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

Here's what to look for in today's games:

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

8 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Mystics -3

Money line: Mystics (-145), Sky (+122)

Total: 155 points

BPI Prediction:

Mystics: 54.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.3 points

Injury Report

Mystics: Natasha Cloud (Day-to-Day), Kristi Toliver (Out), Li Meng (Out)

Sky: Kristine Anigwe (Day-to-Day), Ruthy Hebard (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Morgan Bertsch (7.6% rostered in ESPN leagues) is only four games into her rookie season after missing games from May 28 through June 15 with an ankle injury. But she returned from that layoff with a career-high 16 points and four 3-pointers, with seven rebounds to boot in 23 minutes off the bench. That big game came against the Mystics, who she'll be facing again on Wednesday, so she has the potential for another strong outing. --Snellings

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Sun -4.5

Money line: Sun (-205), Lynx (+170)

Total: 158.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Sun: 66% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4.6 points

Injury Report

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out), Aerial Powers (Out), Jessica Shepard (Out), Diamond Miller (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Bridget Carleton (2.0% rostered) drew her third straight start Tuesday with Jessica Shepard (illness) sidelined and delivered her best outing of the season, playing 25 minutes and recording 14 points and six rebounds. She was second on the team in scoring, managing double-digit 3-point attempts in Minnesota's win over the Sparks. With Shepard ruled out Thursday and the Lynx likely to be trailing the Sun, Carleton should post at least 10 field-goal attempts. -- Loza

Best bet: Sun -4.5. Connecticut has won six of eight games so far this month and is coming off back-to-back dubs. The Sun enter Thursday's game boasting a top-five offensive rating (101.3), which sets up nicely against a short-handed Minnesota squad. The Lynx have struggled to generate backcourt prowess, recording the second-worst defensive rating on the season (105.6). With a predicted win percentage of nearly 66%, the Sun figure to cover on the road. -- Loza

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

10 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Fever -2

Money line: Fever (-125), Storm (+105)

Total: 164 points

BPI Prediction:

Storm: 64.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4 points

Injury Report

Fever: Victoria Vivians (Day-to-Day), Grace Berger (Day-to-Day), Aliyah Boston (Day-to-Day)

Storm: Arella Guirantes (Day-to-Day)

Fantasy streamer: Jordan Horston (22.5%) posted a double-double Tuesday with 11 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, a block and a 3-pointer in 29 minutes off the bench. This was her second double-double in four games and her fifth double-digit scoring effort in her last seven. She has been productive, whether starting or coming off the bench, and in the fantasy hoops realm has earned at least streamer status. -- Snellings