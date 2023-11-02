Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United will look to advance out of a difficult group in the UEFA Champions League this month. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

With the haves so consistently dominating the have-nots in high-level European soccer, and with money so correlated to success, it's admittedly important to set the bar pretty low. But it's also pretty fun to point out that as we enter November -- meaning wer're more than a quarter of the way through the 2023-24 season -- none of the defending top-division champions in Europe's top 10 soccer countries (England, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Turkey, Czech Republic) are currently leading their respective leagues this time around.

That's not to say parity reigns, but as we inch toward the winter months, all the heavyweights still have loads of work to do.

November brings us yet another international break on both the men and women's side, and it'll also provide quite a bit of clarity regarding who's advancing in the Champions League and the other UEFA competitions. It will also tell us about the staying power of early-season bright lights like Tottenham Hotspur, Bayer Leverkusen, Girona, and Aston Villa. Oh yeah, and the Women's Champions League gets rolling in earnest as well, and the field is loaded.

There's a ton to follow, so as we do each month, let's lay out the five biggest matches in a number of different categories. Here's what you should be watching in November.