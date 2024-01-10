The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, delayed to January 2024, is being played in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, featuring 24 of the continent's premier men's national teams.
Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.
Teams:
Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau
Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique
Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia
Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola
Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia
Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania
News and features:
