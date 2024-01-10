        <
          2023 Africa Cup of Nations - News, scores, videos, everything you need to know

          Who are Iñaki Williams' favourites to win AFCON? (0:27)

          Ghana's Inaki Williams talks about who are the favourite teams to win the Africa Cup of Nations. (0:27)

          Jan 10, 2024, 08:08 AM

          The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, delayed to January 2024, is being played in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, featuring 24 of the continent's premier men's national teams.

          Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

          Teams:

          Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau

          Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique

          Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia

          Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

          Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

          Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

          Nigeria's Boniface ruled out of AFCON

          Man United, Cameroon agree late Onana release for AFCON

          Can Liverpool keep winning when Salah is at AFCON?