The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, delayed to January 2024, is being played in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, featuring 24 of the continent's premier men's national teams.

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

Teams:

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

Standings: Click here

Fixtures and scores: Click here

The Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, one of the six stadiums for AFCON 2023/4. SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images

News and features:

Nigeria's Boniface ruled out of AFCON

Man United, Cameroon agree late Onana release for AFCON

Can Liverpool keep winning when Salah is at AFCON?