A post-match brawl broke out after Ajax conceded a 99th minute equaliser in their dramatic draw against Groningen, allowing PSV Eindhoven to lead the Eredivisie title race. (0:43)

Ajax conceded a 99th-minute equaliser against Groningen on Wednesday which has left their Eredivisie title hopes on the brink in one of the most monumental collapses in football history.

Heading into match 30 of the season, Ajax held a nine-point lead over PSV -- but then failed to win any of their next four matches. That means with just one match of the campaign remaining, they are second, a point behind PSV.

Ajax therefore need PSV to drop points at Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, and to win their own match against FC Twente to avoid a spot in Eredivisie infamy.

Eredivisie table after round 29 GP PTS 1 - Ajax 29 73 2 - PSV 29 64

Eredivisie table after round 33 GP PTS 1 - PSV 33 76 2 - Ajax 33 75

No team in the top seven leagues in European men's football has surrendered a lead of nine points with five matches remaining since 1995-96, according to ESPN's Stats and Information Group.

Ajax had the league all-but secured when they opened up that nine-point lead over PSV with a 2-1 win over Willem II on April 13. But then they went to Utrecht and lost 4-0, drew at home against Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 and lost at home to NEC 3-0 on matchday 32. That same matchday, PSV scored a 99th minute winner at Feyenoord after coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, a victory which cut the deficit to one point as Ajax lost further ground with that shock defeat.

Heading into Wednesday night's matches, Ajax still had fate in their own hands knowing a win at Groningen and another at home against FC Twente would secure their 37th Eredivisie title.

Ajax started well at Groningen and went into the break 1-0 up thanks to Anton Gaaei's 27th minute goal. Groningen then equalised in the 52nd minute through Thom van Bergen, only for substitute Wout Weghorst to put Ajax back ahead in the 68th minute.

Captain Jordan Henderson looks dejected after Ajax conceded late on to draw 2-2 at Groningen on Wednesday. ANP via Getty Images

Three minutes into injury time, Groningen were reduced to 10 men as Luciano Valente was shown a straight red card for a scything tackle on Jordan Henderson. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Groningen kept the pressure on and in the 99th minute managed to scramble home an equaliser through Thijmen Blokzijl. Amid wild celebrations in the Groningen fans, an ugly brawl broke out at fulltime between both sets of players.

According to ESPN's Stats and Information Group, the latest a team has lost a nine-point lead in the three-points for a win era (1995-96) in the top seven European leagues was Juventus in 1999-2000. Juventus led by nine points with eight games left only to lose the league to Lazio by a point.

"It's very disappointing that we no longer have things in our own hands," Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen said.

Winger Mika Godts added: "Everyone is devastated. The coach has tried to lift everyone's spirits because there's still one match left that we have to win."

PSV, on the other hand, have won four in a row -- while there was a surreal climax at the Philips Stadion on Saturday as their match against Heracles Almelo (4-1) finished well before the FC Groningen vs. Ajax game. Fans and players stayed in the stands and on the pitch, watching the final minutes unfold on their phones.

"If you're nine points behind with five games to go, the hope is so small," captain Luuk de Jong admitted. "And now, to be one point ahead with one match left -- that's something you wouldn't even dare to dream. It's incredible."

Suddenly the unexpected hunters in the title race, Ajax refuse to give up.

"I said weeks ago that it wasn't over," head coach Francesco Fariola said. "It still isn't. We have one game left to play -- let's go."