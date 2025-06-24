Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid will have to pick themselves up again as they pack their bags to travel back home earlier than most expected from the Club World Cup, after being knocked out of the tournament in the group stage.

And for Atleti coach Diego Simeone, the biggest reason for his team missing the round of 16 was clear: the referees.

Diego Simeone's side were eliminated despite a 1-0 victory over Brazil's Botafogo in their final Group B match on Monday, as they finished third in a very difficult group, level on six points with Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo but falling short on goal difference.

The damage was largely inflicted in that opening 4-0 thrashing by PSG, a scoreline that would ultimately prove fatal to their ambitions in FIFA's revamped multi-million dollar showcase.

Reflecting on the campaign, Simeone expressed pride in his players' efforts but lamented what he deemed poor officiating.

"Proud of the boys' work. We gave absolutely everything we had. We won two out of three matches and even so, sadly we're out," he told DAZN after the Botafogo win.

"With six points, it wasn't bad, but the match against PSG condemned us, where every refereeing decision always went against us. Today's game also had a penalty decision overturned after a VAR review. It's more of the same. We know what we need to improve, and this will help us move forward."

Simeone's men arrived in the United States with high hopes, boasting a squad that included Argentinian forward Julián Álvarez, former France captain Antoine Griezmann, and several other international names.

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid failed to make the knockout round of the Club World Cup. Getty Images

However, their heavy loss to PSG and lacklustre performances overall raised further questions about the team's direction under their long-serving manager.

Griezmann was the standout performer against Botafogo, scoring the decisive goal and providing a rare spark for a side that has struggled to replicate the defensive prowess seen in Simeone's best years, when they reached two Champions League finals.

"We can't focus on the referee. Sometimes we're not at our best, and we must address that," Griezmann said after the win over Botafogo.

Despite dominating possession, Atlético rarely troubled Botafogo's organised defence and needed their goalkeeper Jan Oblak to work their magic against their Brazilian rivals to avoid a worst result.

The previous defeat by PSG had already exposed familiar weaknesses, including frail defending against wide players and a lack of creativity in the final third -- issues that have plagued them during four consecutive trophy-less seasons.

Adding to Atletico's woes is the sight of bitter rivals Real Madrid poised to advance in FIFA's revamped tournament. With an off-season of introspection ahead, Atlético face mounting challenges to rebuild and reclaim their status as contenders on all fronts.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.