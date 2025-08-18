Steve Nicol gives his thoughts on where Chelsea still need to improve following their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. (1:21)

Do Chelsea still need to add more signings? (1:21)

Manchester United will hold firm on their valuation of Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho, while Tottenham Hotspur have made direct contact with Crystal Palace over Eberechi Eze. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Source: Liverpool's Doak set to join Bournemouth

- Milan confirm interest in United striker Højlund

- Sunderland near Forest's £142m PL spending record

A transfer for Alejandro Garnacho would be a big boost help Manchester United's compliance with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Thomas Tang/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

- Manchester United are determined not to let Alejandro Garnacho join Chelsea for a lower transfer fee than they are after as they expect to receive an opening bid from Stamford Bridge, BBC Sport reports. United want a fee of no less than £50 million for the Argentina international, whose transfer would register as pure profit for the club due to him being a product of their academy. However, Sky Sports reports that at least two first-team forwards need to leave Chelsea this month before the proposed transfers of Garnacho and Xavi Simons can be completed by the Blues, who have rejected a loan offer from Bayern Munich for attacker Christopher Nkunku with both the player and his club favoring a permanent exit this summer.

- The chairmen of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have been in direct contact over the potential transfer of Eberechi Eze, according to Fabrizio Romano. Spurs chief Daniel Levy has spoken to his counterpart at Selhurst Park, Steve Parish about a deal for the England international worth an initial £55 million plus up to £5 million in add-ons. Eze, 27, has two years remaining on his contract which originally contained a £68 million release clause, but Palace manager Oliver Glasner has now confirmed that has now expired.

- Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenhamare all keen on signing Brentford center back Nathan Collins, according to the Daily Mail. The Republic of Ireland international has been earmarked for a "key role" this season by new Bees boss Keith Andrews, following the exit of club captain Christian Nørgaard for Arsenal. As such, the club is "highly reluctant" to sanction the departure of Collins, whose contract runs until June 2029. Of the 24-year-old's admirers, Liverpool are particularly keen to bolster their defensive line before the transfer window slams shut. They have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi.

- Chelsea have had an offer of €50 million for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni rejected, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports. The Blues are still in the market for a center back this summer after Levi Colwill suffered an ACL injury. They had hoped to bolster their options with the arrival of Italy international Bastoni, but the offer was "politely declined."

- Como are trying to convince Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte to join the club this summer according to Nicolò Schira. The Spain international, 31, had looked set for a return to former side Athletic Club after agreeing to personal terms, but he remains at Saudi team Al Nassr as the two sides could not agree on a transfer fee. That has opened the door for ambitious Serie A club Como to move for former Manchester City defender Laporte.

play 1:13 Why a move for Nkunku makes sense for Bayern Munich Gab Marcotti explains why he believes Bayern Munich need to pursue a deal for Christopher Nkunku.

- Nottingham Forest have taken their spending close to £100 million in three days with the arrival of striker Arnaud Kalimuendo from Stade Rennais. Read

- Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence has signed a new long-term contract having cemented himself as a first-team regular after a series of loan moves and a struggle for game time in the early part of his Spurs career. Read

- Ibrahima Konaté could leave Liverpool in the January transfer window if the club signs Marc Guéhi this summer. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the France international, whose Liverpool deal expires in June 2026. (Football Insider)

- Leeds United have contacted AC Milan for striker Noah Okafor, although the Switzerland international's fitness record could be an issue, so a lot hinges on his medical. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor is still keen on a move to the Premier League after his proposed transfer to West Ham United collapsed. The Brazilian's services are available this summer for around £18 million. (The Sun)

- Bayer Leverkusen will only green-light Amine Adli's move to Bournemouth once a replacement winger is signed. The two clubs have already finalized a €30 million package for the 25-year-old. (Sky Germany)

- Liverpool are open to loan proposals for left back Kostas Tsimikas, who has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield following the arrival of Milos Kerkez. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Alhi are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Denis Zakaria from AS Monaco. (Fabrice Hawkins)

- Atalanta are "pushing" to sign Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz, with a new round of talks expected to take place this week. (TEAMtalk)

- Nicola Zalewski will undergo a medical at Atalanta on Monday ahead of his €17 million transfer from Inter Milan being finalized. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is on the verge of joining Real Oviedo after rejecting a proposal from Saudi Arabia. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Rennes have made a €10 million offer for Angers striker Esteban Lepaul. (Footmercato)

- Bologna are ready to offer Inter €12 million for midfielder Kristjan Asllani. (Nicolò Schira)

- Galatasaray are plotting an €8 million swoop for SC Internacional defender Vitão. (Ekrem Konur)