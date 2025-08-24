Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons remain summer targets for Chelsea if they can move players out, while Bruno Fernandes is still attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Lammens left out of squad amid Man United talks

- Bayindir starts over Onana for Utd trip to Fulham

- Arteta: Eze phoned me amid Tottenham pursuit

Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho has been frozen out by Manchester United this summer in a bid to expedite his exit. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are still hoping to sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons this summer, according to Sky Sports. However, the Blues can only sign both players if Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Tyrique George all leave. Jackson missed Friday's 5-1 win at West Ham as he explores a move away from the club, with sources telling ESPN that Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the teams interested in signing the 24-year-old, while Nkunku has been linked with Bayern Munich and Roma have enquired about taking George on loan. If one of those players departs, there is a chance that either Garnacho or Simons could arrive before the transfer deadline on Sept. 1, but not both. Meanwhile, talkSPORT reports that Borussia Dortmund are in talks Chelsea over the proposed transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka, while defender Aaron Anselmino is also expected to move from Stamford Bridge to the Westfalenstadion in the coming days.

- Al Ittihad are lining up a blockbuster move for Bruno Fernandes in the final days of the summer transfer window, The Sun reports. A meeting between the Saudi club and Bruno's representatives is already said to have taken place, with the Portugal midfielder open to the idea of the switch if his financial demands are met. According to The Sun, Bruno has asked Al Ittihad for a £33 million annual salary, having revealed earlier this summer that he previously turned down a "very ambitious" offer from Al Ittihad's SPL rivals Al Hilal. It remains to be seen whether United would sanction his exit so close to deadline day, as the club's captain and most important player is under contract for another two years at Old Trafford.

- Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur as the club seeks out an alternative to Eberechi Eze, according to the Daily Mail. Eze opted to join Arsenal instead of Spurs this week, leaving Thomas Frank's side short in attacking areas. Another potential target for the club is Leicester City youngster Bilal El Khannouss, who has been heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace this summer. The Mail reports that Savinho remains their No. 1 target, but a deal for the Manchester City winger remains difficult.

- Manchester United have made progress in their pursuit of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, according to Fabrizio Romano. Sources told ESPN on Saturday that talks had opened over a transfer, and now Romano reports that the 23-year-old has already agreed to personal terms with United but a club-to-club agreement is still the subject of negotiations. Antwerp are holding out for a transfer fee of €25 million, while United are presently offering around €20 million with add-ons. Lammens was not included in Antwerp's squad to play Mechelen on Sunday. The Premier League club's desire to sign Lammens isn't linked to the future of André Onana, however.

- Bayer Leverkusen and several other Bundesliga clubs are keeping tabs on Newcastle United striker William Osula, Sky Germany reports. Indeed, it is possible that the 22-year-old will leave St James' Park before the transfer window closes next week, with the Magpies still actively in the market for a dynamic forward. Bayer's interest isn't thought to be "advanced" at this stage.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches has joined Greek club Panathinaikos on loan.

- England U21 international Jonathan Rowe has joined Serie A side Bologna days after being involved in a violent confrontation with Marseille teammate Adrien Rabiot. Read

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:19 What's holding up Chelsea's moves for Garnacho & Simons? James Olley explains the likelihood of Chelsea signing Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons.

OTHER RUMORS

- Crystal Palace could end up signing Christos Tzolis and Yeremy Pino this summer. With the club's hierarchy split over which winger to target, it has been suggested that Palace chairman Steve Parish may gamble and try to acquire both players. (The Sun)

- Rodrigo Mora is "not fully appreciated" at Al Ittihad despite reports of an imminent €70 million bid. Not everyone at the club is convinced by the idea of spending big money on an 18-year-old. (Footmercato)

- Nottingham Forest are rivalling Leeds United for the signature of Strasbourg winger Dilane Bakwa. The player's future is expected to be clarified in the coming hours. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Al Hilal are prioritizing a move for Rennes center back Jérémy Jacquet, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Real Madrid. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- AS Roma have opened talks with Liverpool over a potential loan deal for left back Kostas Tsimikas. (Nicolo Schira)

- Fenerbahce are in talks to sign Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor after his proposed move to West Ham United collapsed. (Football Insider)

- Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Wilfried Singo from AS Monaco. (Ekrem Konur)

- Newcastle United are close to signing USWNT international and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Morgan Gautrat. (Sky Sports)