Aussies abroad: Where every Socceroos star is playing in 2025

The hard work of qualification is done, and Socceroos boss Tony Popovic can now look ahead safe in the knowledge that his side's place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is secure.

In all likelihood, the coach already has a rough idea of the 23-man squad -- or potentially 26-man squad, as has been mooted -- that he will bring to the tournament, with each player earmarked as bringing a particular skill set and role that he believes will put the side in the best position to succeed.

Nonetheless, injuries can happen. So can drop-offs in form or sudden, undeniable rises. That's one of the key reasons Popovic has named plenty of youth and fresh faces in his squad for September's friendly matches against New Zealand. And with that in mind, ESPN has taken a look at more than 70 Australians who will be plying their trade abroad in the months ahead, giving you an insight into their situation and how it could play into their hopes of featuring in North America.

With so many Australians heading overseas in recent times, it's an inevitably incomplete list, focusing on including players who have been part of recent Socceroo setups, some standout junior internationals, and some intriguing storylines.

The list follows the order of Global Football Rankings' top leagues, to give readers an idea of the strength of minutes -- or lack thereof -- each player is getting.

Shining in LaLiga? Breaking into the Premier League? Some World Cup bolters? Below maps out where every Socceroos aspirant is plying their trade abroad this season. ESPN/Getty Images

Steven Hall, GK, 20, Brighton & Hove Albion: The Young Socceroos' penalty shootout hero in the under-20 Asian Cup final, Hall originally played sporadic minutes for Brighton's Premier League 2 side after signing from Adelaide United, but has made back-to-back starts for the Seagulls youth side in their last two matches.

Rylan Brownlie, FW, 18, Crystal Palace: After making 11 appearances for Brisbane Roar during the 2023-24 A-League Men campaign, scoring his first senior goal in an otherwise miserable 8-1 loss to Melbourne City, Brownlie made the move to Palace last March, where he logged five appearances, including three starts, with their under-18 side before the season was out. The Queenslander will likely continue to play youth football this season and has commenced the campaign with Palace's Premier League 2 side.

James Overy, DF, 18, Manchester United: Despite dealing with injuries last season, Overy signed his first professional contract with Manchester United in July. The Perth-born 18-year-old, who is eligible to represent both Australia and Scotland at the international level, will likely spend the year playing with United's youth teams and has already grabbed an assist for the Red Devils' U18 side.

Cristian Volpato, FW, 21, Sassuolo: Technically, despite his professed intentions, Volpato isn't locked into representing Italy yet. So the Sydney-native still qualifies for a list like this. Despite reports linking him with a move away from the Neroverdi this offseason -- reports often link Volpato with high-priced moves that never materialise -- the 21-year-old remains at the Stadio Città del Tricolore following the closure of the transfer window. Making 18 appearances for Sassuolo during their promotion-winning campaign last season, the youngster was an unused substitute in their opening day Serie A loss to Napoli but played 45 minutes, and registered an assist, in their follow-up defeat to Cremonese.

Alessandro Circati, DF, 21, Parma: After making an incredible, eight-month recovery from an ACL injury, Ciracti started Parma's final two games of the Serie A campaign as they avoided the drop, as well as the Socceroos' famous win over Japan in his hometown of Perth that all-but sealed qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Set to turn 22 in October, the West Australian has begun the new season entrenched in the heart of the Gialloblu defence, and his role will likely grow following the sale of phenomenally talented teenager Giovanni Leoni to Liverpool. If Circati is fit and playing regularly, he's very close to a nailed-on starter for the Socceroos at the World Cup.

Crikey mate, this Aussie is getting better every week 🔥🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/yjEZ44MRNP — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) August 31, 2025

Mathew Ryan, GK, 33, Levante: Ryan finally found a new home last week when he signed a deal with newly promoted Spanish outfit Levante, dropping straight into Julian Calero's starting XI for their 2-0 loss away to Elche. Also linked with the likes of Lorient, Fulham, and even a return to F.C. København during his time as a free agent, Ryan has reportedly been assured of regular football with Granotes, and that will likely see him called into action plenty in the months ahead given the Valèncian outfit is expected to be fighting relegation. The likely starter for Popovic at the World Cup even when his next club was unknown, regular games in the Spanish top-flight will almost nail Ryan on to be between the posts come next June.

Kasey Bos, DF, 21, Mainz: After a breakout season with Melbourne Victory ended with a surprise call-up to the Socceroos for their final round of qualifiers, the younger of the Bos brothers earned a move to the Bundesliga during the offseason, where he'll serve as understudy for Austria international Phillipp Mwene. For now, Bos' minutes have come with Die Nullfünfer's youth side in the Regionalliga Südwest, but with the UEFA Conference League looming alongside his squad's league commitments, Mainz boss Bo Henriksen may very well turn to him at some point in the coming campaign.

Jackson Irvine, MF, 32, St. Pauli: After a foot injury prematurely ended his first-ever Bundesliga campaign and ruled him out of the Socceroos' final two World Cup qualifiers, Irvine has been slowly working his way back to full fitness and will likely be close to returning for St. Pauli following the September international break. Having taken his game to another level since being exposed to the competition in the German top-flight, the veteran shapes as a key contributor on the park and vital leader for Popovic heading into the World Cup, making his return to the field this season a major storyline.

Connor Metcalfe, MF, 25, St. Pauli: After an injury-hit campaign in Hamburg, Metcalfe returned for the Socceroos' final two World Cup qualifiers -- scoring his maiden international goal in the qualification-sealing win over Saudi Arabia -- and has come off the bench for St Pauli in their opening two games of the season. After Popovic quickly moved to bring him back into the national team fold despite his lack of gametime at club level, one would think he's got an inside track on a spot in the Socceroos' World Cup squad, but he'll be looking to push to become a regular starter in clubland to remove any doubts.

Ryan Teague, MF, 23, KV Mechelen: After serving as one of the standout midfielders in the A-League Men across its past two seasons, Teague earned a deserved move to Europe during the offseason, signing a three-year deal with Mechelen that included an option for a fourth. So far, though, the 23-year-old has had to content himself with coming off the bench for De Kakkers and has at times been deployed further up the pitch than he was at Victory.

Lewis Miller, DF, 24, Blackburn Rovers: The only player to start every game for Popovic's Socceroos, Miller sealed a move to Ewood Park in August in a deal worth a reported £1.5 million, signing a three-year contract with an option for a fourth after spending three years with Hibernian. Rovers' sale of Callum Brittain earlier that day opened the door for the former Central Coast Mariners defender to quickly press his claim for minutes but, so far, his only start has been when his side were pecked by the chickens in a Carabao Cup loss to Bradford City.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer, GK, 26, Charlton Athletic: Maynard-Brewer split the Charlton No. 1 role with Will Mannion during the Addicks' promotion-winning 2024-25 campaign, but the arrival of former Luton Town custodian Thomas Kaminski has seen the Australian assume a backup role in the new season. He did see the field in the Carabao Cup against Cambridge United, but, alas for his hopes of further Cup minutes, that game ended in defeat.

Callum Elder, DF, 30, Derby County: Elder has served as a regular starter for the Rams but found his international hopes stymied by injuries that often strike at the worst times, missing 37 games across all competitions at club level over the past two years. A report from The Daily Mail in late July had suggested he could be on his way out of Pride Park, with Coventry City's Jake Bidwell being eyed as a potential replacement, but after missing the opening week of the campaign he's entrenched himself in John Eustace's side, starting every possible game since.

Injury may have cruelled his Socceroos chances, but Callum Elder has been a stalwart for Derby in the Championship. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Harry Souttar, DF, 26, Leicester City: Reports from the Midlands suggest that Souttar isn't likely to be able to return to action until the end of the year, 12 months on from the Achilles injury he suffered on loan at Sheffield United. But getting himself fit is only part of the equation for the towering defender, whose limited opportunities with the Foxes suggest that he may need to seek a move if he's not able to quickly force his way into the plans of new head coach Martí Cifuentes. Further, Leicester's somewhat bloated squad means Souttar may face problems with registration. Australian hopes will be that Souttar finds fitness and minutes, be it at Leicester or elsewhere, because he is one of the best 23 players the country has.

Riley McGree, FW, 26, Middlesbrough: The song remains much the same for McGree. When fit, he's a key attacking figure for both Boro and the Socceroos, but fitness has proven maddeningly difficult to come by in recent years. The South Australian experienced muscular tightness in a preseason friendly against Bradford City in July and he's yet to log a competitive minute with his club this season. Popovic will certainly be hoping McGree can put together a run of games given he shapes as a likely selection in his World Cup squad if fit.

Sam Silvera, DF, 24, Middlesbrough: After unspectacular loan stints at Portsmouth and Blackpool last term, Silvera's time at Riverside was expected to end. However, a series of impressive performances during the preseason impressed coach Rob Edwards enough that Silvera earned a starting role at left wing-back heading into the new Championship season. Those strong displays, which have helped catapult Middlesbrough to the top of the Championship table, gave Popovic impetus to bring Silvera back into the Socceroos setup for the Soccer Ashes series against New Zealand.

Massimo Luongo, MF, 32, Millwall: After playing a key role in their back-to-back promotions to the Premier League and making 11 appearances in the top-flight in 2024-25, Luongo departed Ipswich Town during the offseason and, after a brief period spent on trial, the dependable midfielder inked a one-year deal at The Den in late July. Starting four out of six games for Alex Neil, the former Ballon d'Or nominee opened his account in London with a goal against Coventry City in the Carabao Cup.

Jacob Farrell, DF, 22, Portsmouth: After managing just a single appearance for Portsmouth last campaign before MCL surgery ended his season, Farrell has found himself behind Connor Ogilvie at left-back at the start of the new Championship season and has only been able to log minutes in a 2-1 loss to Reading in the Carabao Cup. Having played just two competitive fixtures since the 2023-24 A-League Men Grand Final, the former Central Coast Mariners star needs to find an avenue to more game-time soon.

Hayden Matthews, DF, 21, Portsmouth: After securing a £1.2 million move to Portsmouth in January and quickly establishing himself at Fratton Park, as well as earning a maiden Socceroo call-up, an ankle injury ended Matthews' campaigns for club and country last season. The former Sydney FC young gun is now fully healthy but has started the season as the primary back-up to John Mousinho's first-choice defensive pairing of Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy. Called back into the Socceroos squad for the September window despite a dearth of minutes, time spent with the national team and immersed in Popovic's elite standards could provide him with a platform to mount a challenge for a World Cup place.

Adrian Segečić, FW, 21, Portsmouth: After a protracted saga, Segečić became the latest in Portsmouth's sizable Australian contingent when he signed during the offseason and he's hit the ground running at Fratton Park. Scoring in his new side's opening two games of the season, the A-League Men Golden Boot winner has started every game in a central attacking role by Mousinho -- where he's arguably at his best -- and his form has seen him rewarded with a maiden Socceroos call-up. The big challenge, now, is maintaining something resembling this red-hot start if he wants to mount a challenge for a World Cup place.

Thomas Waddingham, FW, 20, Portsmouth: With strikers Mark O'Mahony, Christian Saydee and fellow Aussie Kusini Yengi all departing Pompey, Waddingham impressed in preseason with four goals and has since come off the bench in all four games of the Championship season, as well as started in the Carabao Cup loss to Reading. Putting him in the World Cup conversation at this point would be a stretch, but it appears he's well on track with his development and well-placed to forge a long European career.

Kealey Adamson, DF, 22, Queens Park Rangers: There's been plenty of upheaval at Loftus Road as of late, but indications are that Adamson has had a decent start since signing from Macarthur FC. Coming off the bench in two of the Royals' opening games of the campaign -- including in their rather unfortunate 7-1 hammering at the hands of Coventry -- the 22-year-old does find himself behind QPR skipper Jimmy Dunne in the pecking order. But given that Dunne plays plenty of centre-back, Adamson shouldn't be totally blocked from minutes.

Daniel Bennie, FW, 19, Queens Park Rangers: Another member of the Young Socceroos squad of Asian champions, Bennie made a promising start to life in London after signing from Perth Glory in 2024, making his debut for the Royals off the bench in an opening day defeat against West Bromwich Albion and going on to make 13 appearances, with one start, across all competitions. Still just 19, the West Australian netted in his side's Carabao Cup 3-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle and served as an unused substitute across the opening three weeks of the campaign.

Jaylan Pearman, MF, 19, Queens Park Rangers: "The Prince of Perth" joined QPR from Perth Glory during the offseason and showed off his significant potential throughout the preseason, linking up with fellow Aussie Bennie to score in a hit-out against Cardiff City. Nonetheless, the 19-year-old's journey will likely begin with the Royals' developmental squad, as earmarked by the club when his signing was announced, and his only appearance on the campaign thus far was in a Carabao Cup loss to Plymouth.

Cameron Burgess, DF, 29, Swansea City: After making 22 appearances across all competitions with Ipswich last season, including 16 Premier League starts, Burgess signed with Swansea on a free transfer during the offseason and has quickly established himself as a dependable constant in Alan Sheehan's defence. Barring disaster, the veteran defender should be a part of the Socceroos' World Cup squad.

Nestory Irankunda, FW, 19, Watford: Reported as being a "priority target" for Watford this offseason, Irankunda landed at Vicarage Road from Bayern Munich on a deal worth a reported €4m -- with plenty of sell-on and buy-back clauses included -- in mid-July. Described as "exactly the sort of profile" that Hornets boss Paulo Pezzolano wanted in his wide players, Irankunda has justified the hype in recent weeks, netting two stunning free kicks and beginning to mark out a place in the Hornets' starting XI. Earning a spot in Popovic's young and experimental side for the September international window with this form, Irankunda's status as Australia's star boy has been refuelled and, now in his second year in Europe, his ability to take his opportunities while wearing the bumps and grinds of a Championship campaign will likely define his World Cup chances.

Anthony Carter, FW, 30, Santa Clara: One of the most prolific Aussies abroad last season, speculation over a potential Socceroos call-up for Carter grew as he scored 17 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions for Portuguese second-tier side Alverca. But while that call-up never came, he did earn a move to Portuguese Primeira Liga outfit Santa Clara during the offseason. The towering striker would start for his new side in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifier against Croatian side Varteks, a 2-1 loss, and came off the bench in the return 2-0 win that ensured their progression to further qualifiers.

Jordy Bos, DF, 22, Feyenoord: After two seasons with Belgian side KVC Westerlo, Bos made the move to Dutch giants Feyenoord on a deal worth a reported €5m in late July and has made an instant impact for Robin van Persie's side; recording a superb assist in his Champions League debut and scoring a stunning half-volley to net his first goal for the club in a thumping Rotterdam Derby win. Aziz Behich and Bos are the frontrunners to fill the Socceroos' two left-back roles at the World Cup, and a strong campaign in Rotterdam would go a long way towards giving the latter the edge in the battle to start and give him the platform to ascend even further and come onto the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs, which he absolutely has the talent to do.

Ajdin Hrustić, FW, 29, Heracles Almelo: Injuries and a series of misadventures at club level mean that Hrustić has effectively spent the past few years -- ever since he left Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 -- spinning his wheels. A brief stint with Heracles back in the 2023-24 season, however, served as something of an oasis during this period and the mercurial attacker will be hoping that a return to Almelo can provide him with the base he needs to re-establish himself in Popovic's squad. Hrustić's talent has never been in question, and he's previously thrived in the Netherlands, spending several years with FC Groningen in addition to his time in Almelo, so revisiting a happy hunting ground is probably the best move he could have made with the World Cup in mind.

Maximilien Balard, MF, 24, NAC Breda: Balard had an incredibly successful debut season in Europe in 2024-25, starting every game he featured in across both league and cup and even wearing the armband in a late-season clash with NEC Nijmegen. It's remarkable to think that the Central Coast Mariners let him leave for nothing. All indications are that Balard will continue to be an ever-present figure in Carl Hoefkens' midfield this season, and while he's yet to get on the park for the Socceroos, the 24-year-old received advice from Popovic about what he needed to do to make a breakthrough following the side's pre-window training camp last May and was named in the squad for the September window.

Kye Rowles, DF, 27, D.C. United: Rowles made the shift from Hearts to DC United in January and has quickly established at Audi Field, becoming a regular part of René Weiler's starting sides and even wearing the armband in the absence of Christian Benteke. On a team level, though, things haven't been going all that great for the Queenslander, with D.C. United sitting second-bottom of the Eastern Conference with just five wins this season. Their 54 goals conceded is the second-worst in MLS.

Patrick Yazbek, MF, 23, Nashville SC: In his second season in MLS, Yazbek has become a regular figure in the Nashville midfield and, beyond giving him the platform to play a role in the Socceroos' critical wins over Japan and Saudi Arabia in May, his form has helped the Coyotes sit third in the Eastern Conference. Named in the squad for the September window, if he can keep his form up, he's well on his way towards becoming a Socceroos regular.

Aiden O'Neill, MF, 27, New York City FC: Going from Standard Liège to New York in a deal worth a reported €2.5m back in April, O'Neill has hit the ground running in the Big Apple, starting week-in and week-out and building on the momentum of his midfield role in the absence of Irvine in the Socceroos' wins over Japan and Saudi Arabia. And though the MLS regular season will end in October, with the playoffs concluding in December, the 2026 campaign is expected to resume in February, ensuring O'Neill and his fellow Australians in the USA should have plenty of time to impress before Popovic selects his World Cup squad.

Ariath Piol, FW, 20, Real Salt Lake: Making the move to MLS in January despite only playing 14 senior games for Macarthur, Piol has seen the field regularly for Pablo Mastroeni's side but, after racking up a string of starts soon after his arrival, has had to settle into a bench role as of late. The goal he scored in just his second game in Utah was, for now, his only MLS goal. Piol still has plenty of time to find his feet in an unfamiliar league -- he doesn't turn 21 until October.

Jake Girdwood-Reich, DF, 21, St. Louis CITY SC: After offseason hamstring surgery saw him miss the opening weeks of the campaign, regular football has proven difficult for Girdwood-Reich to come by, with his last start coming for the MLS expansion team in July. Nonetheless, at just 21 and playing abroad for the first time, it's far from panic stations just yet for the former Sydney FC defender.

Giuseppe Bovalina, DF, 20, Vancouver Whitecaps: The former Adelaide United prospect has been mostly unsighted for the Whitecaps this season, making just three appearances and logging most of his minutes with the Whitecaps' youth side. Still held in high regard in the national team setup, though, Bovalina was part of the Olyroos squad named for September's Asian Cup qualifiers in China.

Croatian HNL

Anthony Kalik, MF, 27, Hajduk Split: Kalik has established himself as a regular since beginning his second stint at Hadjuk back in 2022, making 27 starts in 36 appearances across all competitions in 2024-25 and starting Bili's season-opening game against Istra. And while that would prove his only start of the campaign so far, Kalik's work in Croatia was recognised when Popovic called the 27-year-old up for the Soccer Ashes.

Fran Karačić, DF, 29, Hajduk Split: After a not-all-too-spectacular stint with Brescia, one that ended with him spending several months without a club, Karačić has been able to get his career back on track since returning to Croatia, earning a recall to the Socceroos in March thanks to his play with NK Lokomotiva and subsequently the move to Hadjuk during the offseason. Making his debut in the second leg of his new club's tie with Zira FK in UEFA Conference League qualifying, Karačić then backed that up by playing a full 90 minutes and scoring an 85th-minute winner against Istra in league play. If he can maintain his form, the right-back be a pretty strong bet for a spot at the World Cup.

Noa Skoko, MF, 19, Hajduk Split: The son of Socceroos icon Josip, Skoko made his league debut for Hajduk last season and earned his first starts for the Croatian powers in their qualifiers against Zira. However, much-needed regular league minutes have been largely absent for the former North Geelong Warriors standout, with just 24 of them recorded across Hajduk's opening five games. A regular Croatia youth international, Skoko has the talent to play for the Vatreni if he can bring it to fruition, but Australia could always look to pounce.

Marcus Younis, FW, 20, Brøndby IF: Western Sydney Wanderers supporters' hopes of seeing what Younis had picked up during his season spent out on loan with PSV Eindhoven's youth setup were dashed last month when it was confirmed that the Young Socceroos star was joining the wave of young talent departing Wanderland, securing a move to Danish outfit Brøndby for what the Wanderers described as being a "record fee."

Paul Izzo, GK, 30, Randers FC: Izzo played week-in and week-out as Randers' starter in his first year in Denmark, helping establish himself as a backup keeper in Popovic's squads and, after missing the start of the season through injury, has resumed his position between the posts for his club. Regarded as one of the Danish league's best shot-stoppers, he'll be kept on his toes by new signings Jannich Storch, who started in Izzo's absence, and Mert Demirci. He's the favourite for the Socceroos' third-choice keeping role heading into the World Cup.

Mohamed Touré, FW, 21, Randers FC: After gradually building his role during his first season at the Randers Stadion, Touré made a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign in Denmark, starting Hestene's first three games, scoring a penalty and nabbing two assists. And while he picked up a knock that forced him to the sidelines soon after, he's since returned to the XI. With the Socceroos' starting striker role one of its most in-flux, a big season in Scandinavia should position the 21-year-old well in the race for a place in Popovic's World Cup squad.

Musa Touré, FW, 19, Randers FC: The younger brother of Randers teammate Mohamed, as well as new Sydney signing Al Hassan, Musa joined Randers from Clermont Foot on deadline day of the midseason window earlier in 2025 and made three appearances for their senior side towards the end of the campaign, including a maiden start against Brøndby back in March. Contracted through 2028, the young attacker has plenty of time to establish himself.

Affecting not just its Australians, but all its players with World Cup aspirations, 2025 will be the final year in which the J1 League operates across the calendar year. From 2026, it will shift to a European-style staging from September to May, creating a mammoth 10-month gap between competitive league fixtures. While a tournament will be staged in early 2026 to provide some football, those players with World Cup hopes will inevitably have this in mind.

Jason Geria, DF, 32, Albirex Niigata: Geria has experienced a massive rise since Popovic took over the Socceroos and made him a regular part of his squads, but, unfortunately for the defender, his move to Albirex Niigata hasn't been accompanied much in the way of team success: Albi sit bottom of the J1 League and have the equal worst defensive record of any side in the competition. Geria, for his part, has started 12 of his 17 league appearances in Japan, but has been absent from the last six matchday squads.

Mitch Duke, FW, 34, Machida Zelvia: Duke silenced a lot of critics with his goal-scoring turn in the Socceroos' World Cup qualification-sealing win over Saudi Arabia, but he's found himself restricted to a bench role with Zelvia: scoring a single goal to go along with five starts in 18 league appearances. Duke's role in the Socceroos doesn't necessarily call for him to be prolific, and his continued call-ups demonstrate just how good he is at the hard-running, pressing role Graham Arnold and Popovic have both asked him to do. Still, he also knows that he needs to be scoring goals and playing regularly to continue to feature in green-and-gold.