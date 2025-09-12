Al Nassr vs Al Kholood: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Al Nassr began their 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign in sensational fashion, smashing Al Taawoun 5-0 as Joao Felix marked his Pro League debut with a hattrick. Al Nasr have had a busy summer, and it appears the new signings have assimilated well with Kingsley Coman also joining Felix on the scoresheet last week.

With Cristiano Ronaldo continuing his fine scoring form during the international break with Portugal, and Sadio Mane keen to get off the mark, this could be a tough night for Al Kholood and their fans in what will be Al Nassr's first home game of the season.

The visitors come into the game after having suffered a 1-2 loss at Al Ettifaq on the opening weekend. Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong is their star player and showed promise in the opener, but he and his defence will have their hands full trying to contain Al Nassr's sparkling attacking talent.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8.00 p.m. CAT (9:00 PM Saudi; 11:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: Al Awwal Park, Riyadh.

Injury news:

Al Nassr

Otavio, M: injury, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Al Nassr

GK: Bento

RB: Nawaf Boushal | CB: Mohamed Simakan | CB: Inigo Martinez | LB: Aiman Yahya

DM: Angelo Gabriel | DM: Marcelo Brozovic

RW: Kingsley Coman | AM: Joao Felix | LW: Sadio Mane

CF: Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Kholood

GK: Juan Cozzani

RB: Hassan Al Asmari | CB: William Troost-Ekong | CB: Norbert Gyomber | LB: Sultan Al Shehri

RM: Muhammed Sawaan | CM: Kevin N'Doram | CM: John Buckley | LM: Hatan Bahbri

ST: Myziane Maolida | ST: Majed Khalifah

Stats:

Joao Felix is joint-top the golden boot race (with Karim Benzema) heading into MD2 after his opening weekend hattrick.

Al Kholood's loss at Al Ettifaq was the lowest attended match on MD1, with just 2,168 people making it to the EGO Stadium in Dammam.

Latest news and analysis:

Cristiano Ronaldo 'hungry to be the best' - Martinez

"He lives day to day like a young player playing for the first time," Martinez said of Ronaldo ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Hungary.

Athletic re-signs Aymeric Laporte after failed Al Nassr move

The world's football governing body (FIFA) had initially blocked the transfer after the paperwork from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr had not arrived before the transfer deadline on Sept. 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo named 'Best of All Time' by Liga Portugal

The Portugal captain, who is the highest scorer in men's international football with 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal, has added another individual accolade to his impressive career.

More than Cristiano Ronaldo - Nine star African players to watch in the Saudi Pro League

However the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season (August 28 - May 21) unfolds, what is almost certain is that African players will have a major say in the destination of the title.