Mikel Arteta said the "phenomenal" Martin Ødegaard is showing signs of rediscovering his best form after impressing in Arsenal's 2-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos on Wednesday.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring after just 12 minutes, but despite dominating the game, the Gunners were made to wait until stoppage time before adding a second as captain Ødegaard fed substitute Bukayo Saka to finish from inside the box.

Ødegaard was influential as a late substitute in last weekend's dramatic win at Newcastle United and built on that outing by putting himself at the heart of Arsenal's best football against the Greek champions.

"He's got all the licence in the world to go forward, Martin, and to play with that freedom, and to play with that level of threat especially, not only with the passes, but the way he was taking the ball, carrying the ball, making runs and arriving in really dangerous areas," said Arteta. "I think he put three people through today to score a goal. He should have scored a goal as well.

"So, great to have him back. He played some very good minutes in Newcastle to help us to win the game, and I think today he was phenomenal.

"I think that creativity part is his nature. It doesn't bring any pressure to him because it's his best ability to generate things that not a lot of players can do. He has total freedom from my side to do and to explore and to take risks and to feel the movement and where he needs to generate those spaces. I think he's certainly done that in the last two games."

Gabriel Magalhães went off late on with an apparent injury, but Arteta played down any fitness concerns ahead of Saturday's visit of West Ham.

"I think he's going to be okay," said Arteta. "He felt something, I think it was a kick, I'm not sure, in the first half, and he was a bit uncomfortable, and towards the second half he was there.

"He could carry on, but we decided not to take any, really, because he's played a lot of games, he comes from a long-term injury as well, and we need to look after him."

Arteta added that Arsenal's strength in depth makes them better equipped to go even further in this season's Champions League.

The Gunners reached the semifinals last term before bowing out to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

"With all respect, last season we were looking [at the bench] and we had five academy players there, that probably never played professional football in the Champions League, so it makes a difference," said Arteta.

"Today we decided to change six players because I want everybody to really be involved and feel part of it, and it was great.

"We had the feeling as well that physically we were dropping because we played a really intense match in Newcastle a few days ago.

"The ones that came in again, they lifted the level, and they helped us to win the game, and that's great."