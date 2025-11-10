Thomas Tuchel address a number of questions with the media about his future, Jude Bellingham and a first call-up for Alex Scott. (3:00)

After England became the first European nation to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada last month, Thomas Tuchel named his latest squad for their November fixtures.

England will welcome Serbia on Thursday before travelling to Albania on Sunday to wrap up, what is so far, a perfect qualifying campaign that has yet to see Jordan Pickford concede a goal.

Tuchel has recalled Jude Bellingham, after leaving him out of the October squad, setting alight a saga that has been the talk of his time as England boss so far and will no doubt rage on in the lead up to the World Cup next summer.

Phil Foden also earned a recall with Myles Lewis-Skelly left out for the impressive Nico O'Reilly while Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott receives a first senior call-up.

Newcastle duo Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope have been ruled out with injuries with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi a major doubt.

As ever with an England squad, the debate around who isn't in the squad has dominated the conversation.

Big names Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish and the wildcard pick of Danny Welbeck are all missing, ESPN takes a look at why and who else missed the cut for Tuchel's final qualifying 25.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

A poor start to life in Spain has curtailed Trent Alexander-Arnold's England hopes. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It has been a difficult week for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After being subject to a far from welcoming return to Anfield in defeat with Real Madrid, the full-back was then left out of another Tuchel England squad before ending the week with a cameo appearance as Madrid stuttered to a goalless draw in LaLiga.

His last England appearance came off the bench in a 1-0 win over Andorra in June with injuries and a lack of consistent minutes in Madrid doing his chances of being on Tuchel's World Cup plane this summer no favours.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has repeatedly been overlooked by Thomas Tuchel. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Jack Grealish is yet to feature in a Thomas Tuchel squad with his last England appearance coming under Lee Carsley in October 2024.

But as his reinvention on Merseyside continues, there was as good a chance as any that he would have made this squad with 1 goal and 4 assists in the Premier League so far this season acting as the talisman of an Everton side aiming for Europe this season.

So, after being looked past once again by Tuchel, Grealish is another creative, dynamic playmaker who's chances of earning a spot in England's World Cup squad appear to be growing slimmer with every international break.

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon left the pitch injured in Newcastle's Champions League game against Athletic Club. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

Anthony Gordon last scored a league goal in January last season. He has gone 19 Premier league games without a goal contribution, a stat compounded by Newcastle's struggles this season, particularly going forward.

His Champions League fortunes make for much better reading -- he has registered four goals and an assist in four European games and was originally named in Tuchel's squad.

However, he has since been ruled out of England's fixtures with a hip injury and missed Newcastle's defeat to Brentford just before the international break.

With Newcastle sitting just two points above the relegation zone after 11 games played, Gordon will hope he's able to work his way back into England contention in 2026.

Nick Pope

Like his Newcastle teammate Gordon, Nick Pope will also miss out on England's November camp through injury.

Pope was substituted early in his side's defeat to Brentford with a concussion and will play no part for Tuchel's side in fixtures against Serbia and Albania.

"Nick Pope suffered concussion and that's why we took him off," Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said

"As soon as we were made aware of that, he was withdrawn. He won't go with England.

"Anthony [Gordon] has a minor injury so he'll miss England."

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Myles Lewis-Skelly was included in England's squad for the October internationals. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Not too long ago, Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly was one of the most talked about young players in England and it was Tuchel who gave the Hale End graduate his first senior call-up in March this year.

Since then Lewis-Skelly has struggled for regular minutes with Riccardo Calafiori often preferred on the left side of defence by Arteta.

For Lewis-Skelly though, the road back into the side ahead of the 2026 World Cup may not be as rocky as it is for others, with Tuchel calling up Man City's Nico O'Reilly alongside Djed Spence and Luke Shaw seemingly in international wilderness, England's aren't exactly blessed with a wealth of left-back options.

The 19-year old will know that if he can break into Arteta's Arsenal side this year just like he did last season, there is an opening at left-back yet to be filled.

Marc Guéhi

Marc Guéhi is another player who was originally in the England squad but is now set to miss out through injury with Palace boss Oliver Glasner saying "he can't even walk" after suffering an injury in their Europa Conference League tie against AZ Alkmaar.

He went on to miss Palace's 0-0 draw with rivals Brighton at the weekend.

"He was walking on crutches the last two days and couldn't even step on his foot," Glasner said.

"Fortunately nothing is broken, but at the moment he can't even walk. It looks like he will miss England's games, but after, maybe in 10-14 days hopefully he can return to training and be available again."

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer last played for England in June. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

England's No. 10 in waiting Cole Palmer is another player who has struggled with injuries this season, making just three Premier League appearances so far and was not fit enough to be called up this time around.

He has been making the headline for other reasons though as it emerged that he had trademarked his nickname 'Cold Palmer.' with the UK government's Intellectual Property Office.

Aside from his off field ventures, Palmer is essentially guaranteed a spot in England's World Cup squad, fitness permitting, and will be jostling with the likes of Foden and Eberechi Eze for a spot spearheading the side's midfield.

Danny Welbeck

The most wildcard shout for an England squad in a while was Danny Welbeck, and you can't say the 34-year old wouldn't have deserved it.

Welbeck, who already has 42 senior England caps, has started the season in fine from at Brighton with 6 Premier League goals so far this season, second only to the phenom that is Erling Haaland and Brentford's Igor Thiago.

Ultimately though, he didn't make the cut but it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Tuchel bringing an experienced campaigner and seasoned goalscorer to the 2026 World cup, with Welbeck a more than a capable back up for captain Harry Kane.

Who's in the squad?

The headline recalls are Foden and Bellingham with captain Harry Kane the only recognised striker in the group after Ollie Watkins' omission.

Marcus Rashford retains his place in the squad with Jarrod Bowen also included and Palace midfielder Adam Wharton also back in.

"We are delighted they are back [Foden and Bellingham], the contribution of both of them to their clubs lately was immense," Tuchel said.

"They play regularly of course and play a big role in success of Real Madrid and Manchester City. They've scored decisive goals regularly. We are delighted they are in shape, in form and back with us.

Goalkeepers:

Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope*

Defenders:

Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi*, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders:

Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton

Forwards:

Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon*, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka

Has since pulled out or is a major doubt*