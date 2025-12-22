Fulham vs Nottingham Forest: First-half Jiménez penalty proves the difference

Open Extended Reactions

Raúl Jiménez celebrates scoring for Fulham. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

LONDON -- A Raúl Jiménez penalty was all it took for Fulham to earn all three points against a tame Nottingham Forest side in the Premier League's final fixture before Christmas.

It came at the end of a first half that took its time to get going with two lengthy stoppages, one for a nasty looking finger injury to Joachim Anderson, putting the burners on a game and crowd that was itching to get going after a lights and pyrotechnics show before kickoff at Craven Cottage.

After a sloppy start on the ball from the home side they were bailed out by a lazy challenge from Douglas Luiz on the ever-threatening Brazilian winger Kevin in first half stoppage time.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot and Jiménez calmly converted.

Forest, who have looked a different side in recent weeks under Sean Dyche, huffed and puffed in the second half but were unable to break down an unusually resolute Fulham defence.

Fulham will now 13th and above Tottenham Hotspur on Christmas Day while Forest find themselves just five points above the drop zone.

Fulham's AFCON fears cooled?

Kevin celebrates with Raul Jimenez after his successful penalty. Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images.

With three key Fulham men in Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze all away with Nigeria at AFCON, a pre-Christmas clash at home was the perfect opportunity for others to show they can step up.

And Kevin did just that.

There's a buzz in the air at the Cottage every time the tricky, evasive winger gets on the ball and on a night where he formed part of a relatively new left-hand side for Fulham, on account of Antonee Robinson's return from injury, he showed the bags of potential he has.

He led both sides for touches in the final third in a first half where he looked the primary outlet for many of Fulham's attacking moves with his sharpness on the ball winning his side the penalty that Jimenez cooly slotted away.

There were moments that showed Kevin's inexperience at the top level, with a season at Shakhtar his only spell in Europe before Fulham, as he failed to make the most of two one-on-one opportunities, being on the wrong side of a challenge both times, but that often comes part of the package with wingers that are always looking to take on their man.

The £30m summer signing looks set to fill the shoes of Chukwueze down Fulham's left in somewhat of an impact role, potentially until Jan. 18 if Nigeria reach the AFCON final.

The absences had left many worried if Marco Silva's side might be dragged into a relegation battle this winter, but the Brazilian's showing on Monday night alongside solid outings from Sasa Lukic and Jorge Cuenca may have gone some way to quelling those fears.

Forest's relegation fears far from over

Sean Dyche reacts during Nottingham Forest's defeat. Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images.

Coming into this one, Forest had one six of their last eight in all competitions, creating some breathing room between themselves and the bottom three.

Sean Dyche's 4-2-3-1 system has yielded results but failing to turn 12 attacking attempts into a goal against a side that have conceded 13 in their last five will be more than a concern for the Englishman heading into Christmas.

England World Cup hopeful Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi have both been rejuvenated under Dyche but just couldn't get going under the Cottage lights with Gibbs-White, whose three league goals this season have all come under Forest's third manager of the season, hooked late in the second 45.

The disappointment of the attacking performance will be compounded by the fact it came directly after a stunning showing that put Spurs to the sword as Forest look to find the consistency that was synonymous with Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying side last term.

It was the ninth time they have failed to score in the league this season, only winless Wolves have been shut out more (10), that same Wolves side being the only team to score fewer than Forest's 17, not pretty reading at all for a side competing in the Europa League this season.

They still sit five points clear of West Ham in 18th and one defeat won't have alarm bells ringing at the City Ground especially amid Wolves' historically woeful season and Burnley's struggles, but the manner of the performance means that Christmas dinners in Nottingham may just taste that little bit more dry this year.

A reminder of Raúl Jiménez's quality

Fulham needed just one goal on the night and Premier League regular Raúl Jiménez showed all his experience when he converted from the spot.

He has been unable to replicate the league numbers he has before his devastating head injury at Wolves but has shown flashes of his undoubted quality in west London.

Playing as Fulham's focal point on the night, he was integral in every forward move with the penalty a just reward for a tireless performance.

Remarkably, the goal saw the Mexican enter an exclusive Premier League club as he became the joint-most successful Premier League penalty taker of all time alongside Yaya Toure with 11 from 11.

It is recognition of the class of a player that has so cruelly failed to deliver what was promised when he landed on our shores, but his third, history-making goal of the season is a reminder of the player that he still is at Fulham.

Key stats:

Fulham's Raúl Jiménez has the joint-best 100% penalty conversion rate in Premier League history (11/11) along with Yaya Touré. Cole Palmer made the first 12 in his career before missing.

This is the 9th time Forest is held scoreless this season, only Wolves (10) has been shut out more often this season in the Premier League.

Wolves (9) is also the only club with fewer goals than Forest (17) this season in the Premier League.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this story