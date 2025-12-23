A-League Women stocks up, stocks down: Phoenix in seventh heaven

Open Extended Reactions

The A-League Women has already achieved something it simply couldn't last season: The Circle of Dub is complete.

A testament to parity, but more accurately the chaos of the league, the circle is complete when every team has beaten another, listing results from one club to the next until you return back to the first team. It's proof that on any given day, any team can be victorious, and any team can be humbled.

The most chaotic fixture of the weekend in a more literal sense was Canberra United's 1-1 draw with the Central Coast Mariners that ended up going for over four hours due to two separate lightning delays. The most chaotic fixture in a more Dub sense was Wellington Phoenix's 7-0 demolition of Sydney FC; the result was the biggest ever win for the Phoenix and the Sky Blues' largest ever defeat.

This chaos, the kind that means any team really could win at any time, is what keeps fans coming back. It's why the A-League Women is so fun to watch.

Stocks Up: Adriana Taranto was Adelaide's brightest spark in this 9th vs. 10th battle. Her game-high six shots could have very easily translated into at least a goal to snag a point. She was always in the right spot and was often helped by some slack defending from Perth; time and time again the attacker was alone at one post or another, waiting to receive a ball.

Stocks Down: The Reds will be so disappointed that they couldn't capitalise on their time spent in attacking third of the pitch. The outshot the Glory 17-8 (4-3 on target), and had more final third entries (61-49) and penalty box entries (32-14). Conversion is starting to become a bigger problem as Adelaide sit at the foot of the table with a lone win from six games.

BYE

Stocks Up: Sasha Grove was outstanding in Canberra's 1-1 draw with the Mariners. It was her late equaliser -- with its tidy finish and smart positioning -- which ensured her side took home at least a point and extended their unbeaten run to five games. Her 72 touches were the most for the team in green and went alongside her two shots on target and five tackles.

Stocks Down: Canberra spent so much more time in the box, had more final third (92 to 55) and penalty box (45 to25) entries, thoroughly outshot the Mariners 11 to five, five to two on target, but could only find a point thanks to a 90th minute equaliser. Even with the interruptions, they'll be disappointed they couldn't claim all three points.

Everything was coming up Phoenix in Wellington's 7-0 victory over Sydney FC. ESPN/Getty Images

Stocks Up: Annalise Rasmussen scored a beautiful goal, her third of the season, to put the Mariners ahead in the clash with Canberra. The beauty of the Rasmussen goal starts with the through ball from Isabel Gomez, which was perfectly weighted. But what makes the goal from the Central Coast product is the speed with which she gets the shot away. It catches Sally James off guard as she attempts to position herself and that is how it's able to squeak between the keeper and the near post.

Stocks Down: The Mariners' best spells seemed to come after the two lightning breaks which isn't exactly a sustainable momentum inducer. They did well to keep Canberra at bay for as long as they did but two shots on target from five shots overall isn't going to keep fetching the Central Coast points in the long run.

BYE

Stocks Up: Rhianna Pollicina is really enjoying life at Melbourne Victory and her goal against the Jets is an early contender for goal of the season. But it wasn't just the banger which impressed in this game. Her game-high seven shots, three on target, meant she was constantly creating, her set piece delivery is stunning, and she's contributing defensively with a pair of blocks, tackles, and intercepts.

Stocks Down: It was an error which cost Melbourne Victory a clean sheet and Courtney Newbon will be disappointed that she couldn't hang on to Lauren Allan's strike late in the game. The ball seemed to zing through the goalkeeper's palms and into the back of the net.

Stocks up: Anna Leat pulled off some top-class saves in her side's 3-1 loss to Melbourne Victory. Her one-handed stop of a Sofia Sakalis' shot in the opening minutes was the pick of the bunch. Her initial stop on Nicki Flannery in the 77th minute was also excellent. Unfortunately ...

Stocks down: ... Leat had very little help from her defence when it came to the three goals that were conceded. The Jets' defence will be pored over in video review this week. Kennedy White was left completely free for the opening goal and while she had to score on the rebound, Flannery was not well defended for her goal either.

Stocks Up: Perth Glory have won back-to-back games and kept back-to-back clean sheets in this festive period which is a huge win. A key part of the win against Adelaide was the industry of Julia Sardo. The left back was in plenty, pushing forward and making herself a threat at set pieces. Her defensive work was also strong, with six tackles, four interceptions, and two blocks gracing her stat sheet.

Stocks Down: For all of the positives of this win for the Glory and the streak they have started, a healthy dose of luck also contributed. They were out-possessed, outshot, and forced to do a mountain of defensive work by this Adelaide side but were ultimately unpunished. It's not a sustainable way of playing through the season.

Stocks Up: Sometimes, it's not your day and nothing goes right. Not even a little bit.

Stocks Down: Sydney FC's defending as a whole simply wasn't up to scratch. Wellington were scoring in the air, on the ground, one-on-one with the keeper, from set pieces. They even got the rub of the green with deflections and bounces. The Sky Blues simply couldn't keep the ball out of their net.

Stocks Up: When you win a game 7-0, earning your biggest win in club history and condemning your opponents to the heaviest defeat in their history, it's not really a cop out to say the whole team's stock is up. It was also a huge response to criticisms about a lack of results for Bev Priestman's side.

Stocks Down: There aren't ever too many things wrong when you're on the right side of a 7-0 drubbing. If anything, the Nix could have had a few more goals, outshooting Sydney FC 22 to eight (eight shots on target to one).

BYE

