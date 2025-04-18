2025 MLB draft: Mock drafts, player rankings, predictions

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLB draft will be held from July 13-14 in Atlanta, and ESPN has every angle covered with mock drafts, prospect rankings and much more so you can track which NCAA and high school baseball stars your favorite team is targeting.

The first three rounds will take place Sunday, July 13, with the remaining picks of the 20-round draft coming off the board Monday, July 14.

To help you get ready for the action, here are all the mock drafts and player rankings we've produced so far for the 2025 draft cycle (ESPN+ content).

