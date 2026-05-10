All-time UFC men's flyweight champions

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The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.

Click here for the list of current UFC champions in each division and here for the champions in each MMA promotion.

All-time UFC champions by division:

Heavyweight | Light heavyweight

Middleweight | Welterweight

Lightweight | Men's featherweight

Men's bantamweight | Men's flyweight

Women's featherweight

Women's bantamweight

Women's flyweight

Strawweight

Current champion

Joshua Van

• Won title: Dec. 6, 2025

• Outcome: TKO1 over Alexandre Pantoja (UFC 323)

• Defenses: 1

Past champions

Alexandre Pantoja

• Won title: July 8, 2023

• Outcome: SD over Brandon Moreno (UFC 290)

• Defenses: 4

Brandon Moreno

• Won title: Jan. 21, 2023

• Outcome: TKO3 over Deiveson Figueiredo (UFC 283)

• Defenses: 0

Deiveson Figueiredo

• Won title: Jan. 22, 2022

• Outcome: UD over Brandon Moreno (UFC 270)

• Defenses: 0

Brandon Moreno

• Won title: June 12, 2021

• Outcome: SUB3 over Deiveson Figueiredo (UFC 263)

• Defenses: 0

Deiveson Figueiredo

• Won title: July 18, 2020

• Outcome: SUB1 over Joseph Benavidez (UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2)

• Defenses: 2

Henry Cejudo

• Won title: Aug. 4, 2018

• Outcome: SD5 over Demetrious Johnson (UFC 227)

• Defenses: 1

Demetrious Johnson

• Won title: Sept. 22, 2012

• Outcome: SD5 over Joseph Benavidez (UFC 152)*

• Defenses: 11

* -- Earned inaugural title by winning finale of four-man tournament