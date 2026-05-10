All-time UFC men's flyweight champions

The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.
Click here for the list of current UFC champions in each division and here for the champions in each MMA promotion.
All-time UFC champions by division:
Heavyweight | Light heavyweight
Middleweight | Welterweight
Lightweight | Men's featherweight
Men's bantamweight | Men's flyweight
Women's featherweight
Women's bantamweight
Women's flyweight
Strawweight
Current champion
Joshua Van
• Won title: Dec. 6, 2025
• Outcome: TKO1 over Alexandre Pantoja (UFC 323)
• Defenses: 1
Past champions
Alexandre Pantoja
• Won title: July 8, 2023
• Outcome: SD over Brandon Moreno (UFC 290)
• Defenses: 4
Brandon Moreno
• Won title: Jan. 21, 2023
• Outcome: TKO3 over Deiveson Figueiredo (UFC 283)
• Defenses: 0
Deiveson Figueiredo
• Won title: Jan. 22, 2022
• Outcome: UD over Brandon Moreno (UFC 270)
• Defenses: 0
Brandon Moreno
• Won title: June 12, 2021
• Outcome: SUB3 over Deiveson Figueiredo (UFC 263)
• Defenses: 0
Deiveson Figueiredo
• Won title: July 18, 2020
• Outcome: SUB1 over Joseph Benavidez (UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2)
• Defenses: 2
Henry Cejudo
• Won title: Aug. 4, 2018
• Outcome: SD5 over Demetrious Johnson (UFC 227)
• Defenses: 1
Demetrious Johnson
• Won title: Sept. 22, 2012
• Outcome: SD5 over Joseph Benavidez (UFC 152)*
• Defenses: 11
* -- Earned inaugural title by winning finale of four-man tournament