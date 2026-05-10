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          All-time UFC men's flyweight champions

          Circumstances of his victory aside, Joshua Van felt proud to be a champion at UFC 323. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
          • ESPN.com
          May 10, 2026, 05:00 AM

          The champions are listed in reverse chronological order.

          Click here for the list of current UFC champions in each division and here for the champions in each MMA promotion.

          All-time UFC champions by division:
          Heavyweight | Light heavyweight
          Middleweight | Welterweight
          Lightweight | Men's featherweight
          Men's bantamweight | Men's flyweight
          Women's featherweight
          Women's bantamweight
          Women's flyweight
          Strawweight

          Current champion

          Joshua Van
          Won title: Dec. 6, 2025
          Outcome: TKO1 over Alexandre Pantoja (UFC 323)
          Defenses: 1

          Past champions

          Alexandre Pantoja
          Won title: July 8, 2023
          Outcome: SD over Brandon Moreno (UFC 290)
          Defenses: 4

          Brandon Moreno
          Won title: Jan. 21, 2023
          Outcome: TKO3 over Deiveson Figueiredo (UFC 283)
          Defenses: 0

          Deiveson Figueiredo
          Won title: Jan. 22, 2022
          Outcome: UD over Brandon Moreno (UFC 270)
          Defenses: 0

          Brandon Moreno
          Won title: June 12, 2021
          Outcome: SUB3 over Deiveson Figueiredo (UFC 263)
          Defenses: 0

          Deiveson Figueiredo
          Won title: July 18, 2020
          Outcome: SUB1 over Joseph Benavidez (UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2)
          Defenses: 2

          Henry Cejudo
          Won title: Aug. 4, 2018
          Outcome: SD5 over Demetrious Johnson (UFC 227)
          Defenses: 1

          Demetrious Johnson
          Won title: Sept. 22, 2012
          Outcome: SD5 over Joseph Benavidez (UFC 152)*
          Defenses: 11

          * -- Earned inaugural title by winning finale of four-man tournament