Who were the biggest winners and losers of the 2024 NBA trade deadline?

There was a flurry of activity in the 24 hours before the deadline passed Thursday afternoon, albeit without any current star players changing teams. The biggest trades completed during the 2023-24 season came earlier, with James Harden going to the LA Clippers in November and the Toronto Raptors dealing forwards OG Anunoby (to the New York Knicks) and Pascal Siakam (to the Indiana Pacers) well before the deadline.

The biggest name considered likely to be traded this week, Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, ended up staying put. And the team reported to have interest in him, the in-season tournament champion Los Angeles Lakers, ended up not making any moves.

Still, the trades teams did make leading up to the deadline have the potential to swing the 2024 postseason and beyond. Playoff teams filled important holes, including the league-leading Boston Celtics, who added frontcourt depth with Xavier Tillman Sr., and the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, who stockpiled draft picks.

Let's break down who helped themselves the most at the deadline and who might regret moves made or not made.

Winner: New York Knicks