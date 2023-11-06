WNBL Round 2 preview: Teams building combinations

Open Extended Reactions

It's only been one round of the 2023/24 WNBL season, but already teams are making their mark and players are putting the competition on notice. Heading into Round Two, teams will be learning from the first round and will have a better grasp of what to expect from one another and their opponents. Watch it live on ESPN!

Game of the week

UC Capitals vs. Southside Flyers

Both the UC Capitals and the Southside Flyers are coming off the back of close games in their first-round losses. Despite it being early in the season, they will be seething to bounce back and put a win on the board. It is the Flyers who have the big names, but the Caps are a gritty team and with their new recruits will be sure to make the Flyers work hard.

With Opal squad members in the mix on both sides, it is sure to be a competitive and high energy game. The Flyers will need to make the most of their size advantage, the likes of Lauren Jackson, Mercedes Russell, and Carley Ernst. Caps players Alex Fowler, Alex Bunton will have their work cut out for them. In saying that, the athleticism and length from Alex Sharp, Gemma Potter and Nicole Munger will act as extra support both on defence and down the other end on offence too.