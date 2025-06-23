Three-time NBA champion and Boomers great Luc Longley talks about balancing different perspectives with Andrew Bogut at the Sydney Kings. (1:02)

American point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright has agreed to a new two-year deal to return to the New Zealand Breakers, sources told ESPN.

The new deal will keep Jackson-Cartwright through to his fourth season in New Zealand, with the California-native establishing himself as one of the premier point guards in the NBL during his time in the league.

Jackson-Cartwright, 29, is coming off a season with the Breakers where he averaged 18.9 points and 6.7 assists per game; the team finishing in ninth place, with a 10-19 record.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright of the Breakers. Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Following the Breakers' 2024-25 season, Jackson-Cartwright signed with Rytas Vilnius in the Lithuanian Basketball League, leading them to the Finals series, where they fell to Zalgiris in five games.

An agreement between the Breakers and Jackson-Cartwright had been in place for some time, sources said, with both parties waiting for the 5'11 guard's season in Lithuania to finish before finalising the deal.

Jackson-Cartwright has been one of the NBL's best and most dynamic players over his two seasons in the league -- both with the Breakers -- finishing among the league's leaders in both points and assists, and named to the 2024 All-NBL First Team.

With the signing, Jackson-Cartwright joins Sam Mennenga, Sean Bairstow, Max Darling, Taylor Britt, Izayah Le'afa, Rob Loe, Reuben Te Rangi, and Karim Lopez (Next Star) on the Breakers' roster for the 2025-26 NBL season. The team, head coached by Petteri Koponen, has two roster spots remaining, both of which will be imports.