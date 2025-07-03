Open Extended Reactions

A duo of Olympians leads a generationally diverse extended Australian Boomers squad that's been selected ahead of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

Jack McVeigh and Will Magnay - both of whom were members of the Boomers at the 2024 Paris Olympics - headline the 14-man squad, along with Xavier Cooks, Jack White, and Jaylin Galloway; the quintet bringing differing levels of NBA experience to the group.

The squad also features Dash Daniels, the 17-year-old Victorian point guard who's currently a projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, with Boomers head coach Adam Caporn opting to lean into the country's young talent for his first stint at the helm of the program.

The 14-man squad will attend a four-day training camp, before participating in an exhibition game against the University of Colorado at the Gold Coast Sports & Leisure Centre on July 31.

In the days following that game, a 12-man team will be chosen from the squad to represent Australia at the FIBA Asia Cup, which will be broadcast live and exclusively on ESPN. The Asia Cup will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from August 5-17; the Boomers are back-to-back defending champions of the tournament.

Jack McVeigh of the Australian Boomers drives to the basket. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"I couldn't be more excited to return to Australia and get on the floor with the staff and playing group," Caporn said.

The Asia Cup is a critical first step in building our team and system as we integrate new faces across both the roster and coaching staff.

"FIBA preparation windows are extremely short, so we need to hit the ground running from day one of camp. Our departments are already hard at work to ensure we are highly organised and make the most of every minute together.

"We'll have a good mix of experienced Boomers and players getting their first taste of international tournament play at this level. So, we expect the learning curve to be steep and will embrace the opportunity to also grow as a group."

Rounding out the extended squad are Josh Bannan, Will Hickey, Sean Macdonald, Owen Foxwell, Reyne Smith, Angus Glover, Harry Wessels, and Ben Henshall.

It's understood that there are players not in this squad of 14 who may still come into consideration for the final 12-man Boomers team for the Asia Cup.

Melbourne United's Dean Vickerman - who, in March, was announced as the Boomers' associate head coach - will flank Caporn for the upcoming event.

"I know I can speak on behalf of the entire group when I say it's always an honour to represent the green and gold," White said.

"We have an abundance of talent, and I can't wait to get started with preparation for the upcoming window with the Boomers players and staff."

BOOMERS SQUAD AHEAD OF 2025 FIBA ASIA CUP

Josh Bannan

Will Hickey

Xavier Cooks

Will Magnay

Dash Daniels

Sean Macdonald

Owen Foxwell

Jack McVeigh

Jaylin Galloway

Reyne Smith

Angus Glover

Harry Wessels

Ben Henshall

Jack White