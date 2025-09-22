Adelaide 36ers, Montrezl Harrell to part ways

Kane Pitman and Olgun Uluc expand on Davis' sour departure from the 36ers, and analyse how the new Sydney King could best work alongside Matthew Dellavedova. (4:07)

Montrezl Harrell and the Adelaide 36ers are preparing to part ways, sources told ESPN.

Harrell -- an eight-year NBA veteran -- has faced complications following a doping violation he was found guilty of while playing in China over the offseason, sources said, with the 36ers unable to navigate around the situation.

The move comes less than a week out from the 36ers' NBL regular season opener, with the team set to face the Brisbane Bullets on Sunday afternoon to begin their 2025-26 campaign.

Harrell was a member of the 36ers last season, where he averaged 20.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game; the 6'7 power forward was named to 2025 All-NBL Second Team.

The 31-year-old re-signed with the 36ers in the offseason, and arrived in Adelaide shortly after the NBL Blitz. The team has gauged plans to sign two imports, sources said: one in place of Harrell, and another who can operate as an injury replacement for Ben Griscti.

Vrenz Bleijenbergh - a 6'10 Belgian wing who was recently released from the South East Melbourne Phoenix - played with the 36ers for their exhibition game against Panathinaikos on Sunday and is an option the team has shown some interest in signing long-term, sources said, though nothing has eventuated in that regard.

Harell was among the 36ers' high-profile signings in the off-season, headlined by five-time NBL MVP Bryce Cotton and experienced import Zylan Cheatham, who joined the established local core of Isaac Humphries and Dejan Vasiljevic.