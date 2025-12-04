Wildcats thump ladder-leading Melbourne United

Perth have emphatically ended Melbourne's four-game NBL winning streak with a commanding, lights-to-flag 96-84 victory.

A ferocious first quarter offensively and smothering third term defensively paved the way for the Wildcats' clinical victory at RAC Arena in Perth on Thursday night.

Big Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (18 points) and import David Duke Jr (15) led a fine team display from the hosts, who had five players in double-digit scoring.

"What I really liked was our consistent effort, from start to finish," Perth coach John Rillie said.

"We had an opportunity to measure ourselves against the best team in the league - that's the pleasing part."

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. of the Wildcats drives to the basket against Milton Doyle of Melbourne United. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Tanner Krebs poured in 29 points for United - including 25 in just 10 minutes before halftime - on an astonishing 12-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three-point range, but aside from centre Jesse Edwards (17 points), had little other support.

Goulding, who battled through illness, was held scoreless for the first time since November 2018 - snapping a streak of 198 games.

It was also the first time in 93 games that United's distinguished captain has failed to make a three-pointer.

Perth attacked the rim hard and smashed Melbourne on the boards to gallop ahead 16-2, before Krebs subbed on and gave United a faint pulse.

He scored 16 points without a miss for the term, but it was still the home side well up 33-20 at quarter-time.

The Wildcats continued to get the job done by committee, while United's big three - Goulding, Walker and Milton Doyle combined for four points on 1-of-15 shooting in the first half.

Perth bumped a 59-42 halftime buffer up to 76-57 at three-quarter-time as Dylan Windler came alive with his side's last eight points, including a monster three on the buzzer.

The Wildcats' lead ballooned to 23 early in the fourth, before putting the cue in the rack.

"We were poor tonight," Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman lamented.

"The Wildcats wanted that win more than us.

"We played horrible basketball and still had a little chance if we could turn it around, but we weren't good enough."