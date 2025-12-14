Melbourne United have lost a fourth straight NBL game and their second overtime contest in three days, this time to rivals Sydney on their home court.

United made just one-of-28 three-point attempts and turned the ball over 24 times in Sunday's 92-86 loss, Kendric Davis (26 points, six assists) continuing his purple patch as the Kings won for the sixth time in their past eight games.

Davis scored 38 points in a win over Perth on Friday, while United fell to the 36ers in Adelaide in overtime on the same night.

He drove fiercely to the bucket then assisted for Xavier Cooks to level the scores late in regulation time, then nailed a pull-up triple in a low-scoring extra period - the Kings won it 8-2 - to ice the contest.

Kendric Davis of the Kings drives at the basket against United. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

United were 9-0 but have slumped to 4-6 in their next 10 games to have third-placed South East Melbourne now breathing down their necks.

Matthew Dellavedova (15 points, four rebounds) was at his fierce best against his former team, while Hunter Goodrick (six points, 10 rebounds) was effective off the bench as the Kings notched their second win over United this season.

United scored the game's first 10 points as the Kings missed five straight field goals to begin the contest.

But they finished the quarter strongly, a Davis four-point play helping before a buzzer-beating lay-up made it 25-24 at quartertime.

The Kings ratcheted up their physicality in the middle two quarters as the lead swung back and forth due to United's inability to hit a three-point shot, countered by their dominance on the glass.

Milton Doyle (21 points, eight rebounds) hit his first field goal late in the half as they built a five-point buffer at the main break.

But again the Kings started with authority to surge past and lead by seven.

Dellavedova was in the thick of it, scrambling for a loose ball and somehow scooping a pass while covered in United defenders to allow Cooks an open passage to the rim.

Doyle found his range late, hitting United's first triple with their 18th attempt, as they again pushed clear before back-to-back Davis plays levelled the scores with 20 seconds to play.

Doyle kept possession for the final play of regular time, but his mid-range effort bounced off the glass and the rim to force overtime.

The hosts rushed their offence in the extra period, Chris Goulding (eight points, none-of-eight triples) firing away without success.

They still could have led inside the final minute, the Kings' protest of a foul on Davis unsuccessful and Doyle, with his side trailing by one, at the line with two free throws.

But he missed both before Davis made one-of-two at the other end to make it a two-point game with 10 seconds to play.

Again Goulding rushed his three-point effort and it was curtains for United.